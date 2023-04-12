God is Love Take Over in Times Square: Awakening Revival by Revealing God’s Love

God Is Love Takeover Logo

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5, 2023, the world-renowned Times Square will be transformed into a hub of love, peace, and unity, as the God is Love movement takes over. The event will showcase a massive display of love and compassion for all people according to 1 John 4:8 But anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is Love (NLT).

Throughout history, prominent leaders have called for a day of prayer to promote peace and unity. In 1988, Ronald Reagan signed for the day to land on the first Thursday in May. This year the National Day of Prayer falls on May 4, 2023, and across the country, people will gather to remember the day of prayer in their communities. The 'God is Love' Takeover will extend to highlight the power of love and unity in the nation on May 5, 2023, with the intention to add more awareness to the historical significance of the law. ~ Abraham Lincoln, Proclamation Appointing a National Fast Day March 30, 1863

The God is Love Takeover is a call to action for people to come together and embrace the message of God is Love and that they are loved by Him. The movement aims to break down barriers, piercing through darkness by spreading God’s message of love for all. It is a reminder that God’s love is the most powerful force on the earth, and it has the power to transform lives one soul at a time.

God’s love in action creates the best environment for all mankind, and not just within the walls of the traditional church, but in the world and the constructs that define it. It sheds light to what true religion looks like and is the foundation upon which healthy families thrive. His love inspires the world of business away from greedy ambition and awakens righteous motivation. It empowers the government to serve the interest of the people and not their own, and it is the light that gives vision to our educators, enabling them to provoke the dormant potential in those they instruct. It affirms artistic creativity that ignites the fire of inspiration and joy in the hearts of others, and it trumpets messages that influence collaboration with hope, instead of isolation due to fear.

As the spirit of revival has ignited around the country, The 'God is Love' Takeover will bring hearts together in such love and unity. In these critical and difficult times, your voice matters and what better way to express it than to unite for an evening of praise, worship, and prayer? The God Is Love Takeover is open to all people, regardless of their backgrounds or political parties. The message of love is universal, and it transcends all boundaries. The event aims to create a safe and inclusive space where people can come together to celebrate God’s Love.

The event is organized by the Love By God Movement, a Christian online community of people who believe in the power of God’s Love for humanity. The purpose-driven ministry aims to inspire people to live a life of love, compassion, service, and purpose. Michelle Spence-Jones, Founder of the Love by God movement stated that “the prime emphasis of “The Takeover” in Times Square is to promote the power of God’s Love in one unifying message by shining the light on darkness and disparity while embracing hope, peace, and unity”.

The God is Love Take Over in Times Square is a unique opportunity to witness the power of love and unity in action. It is a call to action for people to join hands and work towards creating a world where love is the driving force. Let us come together on Friday, May 05, 2023, at 5 PM for this historic event the God Is Love Times Square Takeover.

For more information, please visit the God is Love movement's website at www.LovebyGodNation.com.

Contact: Patrice PR Reid

The PR Networker Agency

Phone: 305-319-0641

Email: theprnetworker1@gmail.com