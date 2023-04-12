NexGen Health Announces that the New Cutting-Edge Treatment, EBO2 Therapy, is Now Available at their Clinic in San Jose, California

NexGen Health is pleased to offer EBO2 (extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation) therapy. This innovative treatment reduces chronic inflammation and creates a watershed of positive impacts on the body.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NexGen Health, located at 1610 Blossom Hill Rd, Suite 10, in San Jose, CA, is well-known for helping patients achieve improved cellular and overall health. Whether they want to boost a sluggish metabolism, slow the aging process, improve immunity or increase energy levels, NexGen Health has targeted IV therapy, drips and vitamins to help patients meet various health goals. The clinic is thrilled to now offer the revolutionary EBO2 (extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation) treatment system, which is a modern high-volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of blood with extracorporeal blood oxygenation, ozone exposure, blood filtration, UV light and red light.

The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy. The process is somewhat similar to dialysis with ozonation, UV and red light. The EBO2 machine re-circulates a patient's blood (5-7 liters) over a period of 60 minutes. The EBO2 treatment with medical ozone removes extra inactive proteins (which lead to autoimmune-related disorders), cholesterol, heavy metal toxins and diseased dead cells, and then traps and removes impurities and fats in a special patented filtration system. The treatment removes the ozone-oxidized leftover garbage of dead microbes, diseased cells and detoxified by-products that are filtered out of the blood via the external filters. The waste products are not sent back through the liver, kidney and lymph systems to irritate and perhaps weaken the body further, which occurs in all other ozone methods. Also, as an added bonus, the EBO2 procedure also removes a compound called beta 2 microglobulin, a cell protein that is associated with many different cancers and inflammatory diseases.

"With the EBO2 method we are separating toxic blood waste products that the body cannot eliminate by conventional means, therefore reducing the inflammatory effects that are related to aging and chronic diseases," says founder Dr. James Petros.

More about NexGen Health:

The team at NexGen Health includes board-certified physicians and other medical professionals that are dedicated to improving wellness for patients. They offer nutrient deficiency and genetic testing to determine the best supplementation to achieve improved health. If you want to improve your energy, health and overall well-being, consider the benefits of targeted IV infusion, hydration therapy and boosters and other therapies that deliver essential nutrients directly to your bloodstream from the experts at NexGen Health. NexGen Health serves patients from their clinic and offers concierge medicine for a fee, in the San Jose, CA, area, near Los Gatos. To schedule a consultation please visit http://www.mynexgenhealth.com or call 408-400-2967.

