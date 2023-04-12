Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Makes Plans to Refresh its Award-Winning Arthur Palmer Golf Course

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club's Arnold Palmer course

The renovations will start May 1 and the new course will be completed in October and officially unveiled during Welcome Back Weekend in November.

The design and integrity of our Arnold Palmer course will not change, but will be exquisitely refreshed in order to continue to provide our members with the best golf in Vero Beach.” — Rob Tench, General Manager, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club