Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Makes Plans to Refresh its Award-Winning Arthur Palmer Golf Course
The renovations will start May 1 and the new course will be completed in October and officially unveiled during Welcome Back Weekend in November.
The design and integrity of our Arnold Palmer course will not change, but will be exquisitely refreshed in order to continue to provide our members with the best golf in Vero Beach.
— Rob Tench, General Manager, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club
Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club has plans for a major refresh of its golf course. The renovations will start May 1 and the new course will be completed in October and officially unveiled during Orchid Island’s Welcome Back Weekend in November. April 30 will be the last day for golf at the Club.
The improvements will include:
• New Bermuda grass greens
• Renovation of bunkers
• Regrassing teeboxes
• Landscaping improvements
“The design and integrity of our Arnold Palmer course will not change, but the majority of the course will be exquisitely refreshed in order to continue to provide our members with the best golf in Vero Beach,” said Rob Tench, General Manager of Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club. “Golf at all levels is one of the cornerstones of the social life at Orchid Island and we are excited to unveil the newly-refreshed course to our members in November.”
Orchid Island is one of the few private oceanfront golf communities in Florida to offer direct beach access. A short walk or golf cart ride connects the secluded beach to the Audubon-certified golf course. The fairways are generous and the greens large, receptive to a wide variety of shots, appealing to strong players and to those just taking up the game
The course features nine tee combinations creating flexible overall distances ranging from 4,321 to 7,126 yards, sculpted bunkers and water-guarded greens, and a lush layout with a signature 160-yard 8th plays over water and into a sloping green, guarded by capstone.
Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
