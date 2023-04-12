AssistIQ is SAGES 2023 Shark Tank Winner

AssistIQ (https://assistiq.ai/) delivers supply capture and intelligence to health systems, reducing waste and carbon footprint without impacting patient quality with no added work.
"There is tremendous value in the ability to accurately capture supply and device usage to improve efficiency. Reducing the administrative burden on nurses, cost management and sustainability are all strategic priorities for health systems. AssistIQ’s development within a large hospital provides the company with a strong foundation for growth," said Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Chairman of Surgery at the University at Buffalo.
SAGES Shark Tank competition is designed to support clinicians focused on commercializing their innovations through investment capital. In partnership with Varia Ventures, SAGES continues its three-pronged initiative to educate its members on entrepreneurism, engage and showcase inventors through the reimagined and funded SAGES Shark Tank, and finance promising startups through SAGES Investment Network Collaborative (SINC). SAGES members can participate in SINC through https://sincinvest.varia.com/.
Along with AssistIQ, this year’s finalists included Xenocor, Surgical Props and RevMedica, all of whom presented their supporting business models to the Shark Tank host Dr. Christopher Schlachta and the Shark Tank judges Drs. Steven Schwaitzberg and Dan Herron from SAGES, Scott Friedman from Varia Ventures, Dr. Nova Szoka from Endolumik (prior Shark Tank winner) and Dr. Rick Mangat from Traferox Technologies.
For more information about SAGES Shark Tank competition, please contact julie@sages.org. For more information about Varia Ventures and SINC, please contact info@varia.com.
