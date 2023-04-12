Flat Glass Market Study on the Leading Companies, Size, Share, Growth and Market Analysis Report Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 140.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing use of flat glass for solar panels

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flat glass market size was USD 140.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for flat glass from the automotive sector for various applications in passenger vehicles is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing use of flat glass for production of solar panels is expected to propel revenue growth of the market in the future. Bulk of solar modules used for production of glass is the single largest component by mass, accounting for around 97% of module's weight. In solar power systems, glass is used to protect components, provide structural strength to module, and enclose cells. Moreover, it is also used to make mirrors for solar power systems that focus on sunlight. Furthermore, it is often employed in solar applications as glass can transfer light without absorbing it and can be used to concentrate sunlight and other light sources in various applications, as glass can be manufactured with a reflective coating on one or both sides.

The Global Flat Glass Market study includes a thorough analysis of market dynamics as well as historical and current data analysis. The report also discusses the key market growth driving and restraining factors that are likely to affect market growth during the forecast period. The Global Flat Glass Market undertakes market scenario research to provide growth projections for the Flat Glass industry from 2022 to 2030. The analysis focuses on potential growth possibilities and difficulties that market leaders may run across during the forecast period. The study places a lot of emphasis on newly emerging business elements, specialised sectors, product launches, and brand promotions that are taking place in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Flat Glass market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Flat Glass market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Saint Gobain, Cevital Group, Vitro, Euroglas, Schott AG, Cardinal Glass Industries, Guardian Industries, Gulf Glass Industries, Scheuten Glass, and China Glass Holdings Limited

Global Flat Glass Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The insulated segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to their demand for manufacturing glass panes, doors, and windows owing to their superior insulation qualities provided by air space between two layers of glass.

The architectural segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth owing to rising construction demand across the globe. Flat glass is applicable in every single building for various outdoor and indoor applications.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerable growth due to the ever-growing construction industry in China and India.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Flat Glass market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Basic

Laminated

Insulated

Tempered

Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Architectural

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key reasons to buy the Global Flat Glass Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Flat Glass market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

