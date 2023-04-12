Marketing Automation Market Research Study on Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth, and Demand by 2030

Market Size – USD 4.62 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of mobile marketing automation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, Global Marketing Automation Market Research Report and Forecast to 2030, provides a detailed analysis of the global Marketing Automation Market, including market size, market share, current and future trends, and the most recent technological breakthroughs. The research provides information on the regional and global competitive landscape of the Marketing Automation Market along with a complete prognosis through 2030. The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramic materials has been updated in the most recent research. It examines the impact of the epidemic on each region's political and economic systems. It presents a present and projected view of the pandemic's effects on supply chain disruptions and economic volatility.

The global marketing automation market size reached USD 4.62 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for personalized advertising is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Marketing automation can be a valuable tool for personalized advertising. Personalized advertising involves targeting specific segments of the market with customized and relevant messages, rather than generic, one-size-fits-all advertisements. The demand for personalized advertising has been increasing in recent days. 80% of customers are more likely to buy from a company that offers a personalized experience. Marketing automation can help businesses create and deliver personalized advertising in various ways through data collection and analysis, segmentation, personalized email marketing, and social media marketing. The rising demand for personalized advertising is boosting the revenue growth of marketing automation, as it drives sales, improves the customer experience, and helps businesses stand out in a crowded market. Personalized advertising is more effective at driving sales and conversions compared to generic advertising. By targeting specific segments of the market with relevant and personalized messages, businesses are more likely to engage their audience and convince them to act. This can lead to higher conversion rates and, in turn, increase revenue.

In addition, the adoption of mobile marketing automation has grown significantly in recent years as more and more consumers use their smartphones and tablets to access the internet. A recent study shows that mobile devices are used by 92.1% of internet users to access the web. In 2021, the number of unique mobile internet users was 4.32 billion, indicating that more than 90% of the global internet population uses a mobile device to access the internet. It is becoming increasingly important for businesses to reach their customers on mobile platforms. Mobile marketing automation allows businesses to automate and optimize their mobile marketing efforts, helping them to reach their target audience more effectively. It also provides businesses with a wealth of data about their customers and their behaviors, which can be used to inform marketing decisions and strategies.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Teradata, SAS Institute Inc., Infusion Software, Inc., and GetResponse

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Marketing Automation Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Marketing Automation market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Software

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Marketing automation can help SMEs to streamline and automate their marketing efforts, saving time and resources that can be better spent elsewhere. It is a cost-effective solution for SMEs, as it can help them to reach their target audience more efficiently and effectively, which creates high demand for this automation solution among SMEs.

Social media marketing segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to the increasing trend of using social media among individuals. Social media marketing automation can help businesses to automate tasks such as scheduling social media posts, monitoring social media activity, and generating social media reports. It can help businesses to deliver more targeted, personalized messages to their followers, improving the overall customer experience and increasing the chances of conversion.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global marketing automation market in 2021. North America is home to a large and sophisticated market, with a high level of competition. This has led businesses to seek out ways to streamline and optimize their marketing efforts, and marketing automation has emerged as a key solution. In addition, the growing adoption of digital marketing is boosting the revenue growth of the market in this region, especially in U.S., and Canada. Marketing automation can help businesses to automate and optimize their digital marketing efforts, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their campaigns.

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Marketing Automation market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Marketing Automation market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

