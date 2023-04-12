INSIDEA Launches “SaaS Unlocked” Podcast, Providing In-Depth Insights into the World of SaaS
INSIDEA and Podcast Launch Agency launch "SaaS Unlocked" podcast, offering exclusive insights and strategies from SaaS industry experts.
SaaS Unlocked' provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to learn from the best in the industry, and we can't wait to share our knowledge and expertise with our listeners.”
— Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA and Podcast Launch Agency collaborate to launch "SaaS Unlocked" podcast, featuring exclusive insights and strategies from successful SaaS entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. Hosted by Pratik Thakker and produced by Chris Cownden, the series promises to be a game-changer for businesses looking to succeed in the SaaS industry. Available on major platforms.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Pratik Thakker, the Founder and CEO of INSIDEA, has teamed up with renowned podcasting expert Chris Cownden, Founder of Podcast Launch Agency for the highly anticipated podcast series "SaaS Unlocked"
Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished entrepreneurs and advisors in the industry, Pratik possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise in building and scaling SaaS companies. His vast experience has helped numerous startups and businesses achieve unparalleled success.
Meanwhile, Chris Cownden is a top-rated veteran in podcasting, having worked with a diverse range of top brands such as Podbean, AppSumo, Ideally, and INSIDEA. He has helped them reach new heights through the power of podcasting. With his expertise and wealth of knowledge in the podcasting industry, Chris is a true game-changer.
The collaboration of these two industry experts promises to be revolutionary for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to succeed in the SaaS industry. "SaaS Unlocked" will offer unparalleled insights and strategies to help businesses unlock their full potential.
The podcast series features exclusive interviews with successful SaaS entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts, who will share their experiences and insights on how to build and grow a successful SaaS business. "SaaS Unlocked" provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to learn from the best in the industry.
"We are thrilled to collaborate on 'SaaS Unlocked'," said Pratik. "Chris's expertise in podcasting combined with my experience in building and scaling SaaS companies will provide our listeners with invaluable insights and strategies."
Chris added, "I'm thrilled to partner with Pratik for this podcast series. We both share a passion for helping entrepreneurs and businesses succeed and 'SaaS Unlocked' will be a game-changer for anyone looking to grow their SaaS business."
The podcast series will be available on major platforms, including YouTube, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Spotify. Get ready to unlock the secrets of SaaS success with "SaaS Unlocked"
About INSIDEA:
INSIDEA is a leading remote work outsourcing platform that connects businesses with remote workers from around the world. The company is committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable workforce by harnessing the power of remote work.
Insidea gives you the power to hire a highly trained and skilled pool of virtual talent from the comfort of your office – at low costs.
Many companies have started adopting remote work models. The remote work revolution is here – thanks to Insidea. Why not enjoy the benefits of hiring a remote employee (who works exactly like a local employee)
