Healing Pets with Rhamnolipid and Artificial Intelligence

DE3 company graphic image

Emerging technology detects health conditions immediately to save the cost and time of laboratory tests.

TAMPA, FL, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We love pets, who are beloved members of our families and homes. Currently, there are 90 million dogs and nearly 60 million cats in the United States. As pets venture outside of the home, ailments and illnesses increase, which causes more frequent trips to the local veterinarian or animal clinic. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), treating animal skin problems and bacterial conditions with rhamnolipid is showing veterinary potential. This treatment can be enhanced with artificial intelligence detection.

By detecting these issues in real-time, pet care can be revolutionized. Pet owners and pets can go to the health facility and receive treatment immediately without having to make multiple trips or wait several days for diagnosis. Pet health providers are able to treat more animals in a shorter period of time. Costs are consolidated by reducing laboratory testing and accuracy increases with less diagnosis subjectivity.

How does it work?

Healthcare workers take samples of pet hair, bodily fluids, saliva, skin cells, and feces. Next, they place materials in the artificial intelligence liquid tube system. This system is programmed to diagnose pet ailments and illnesses using a high magnification microscope and live feed camera. The AI system evaluates and gathers the necessary information, which is provided to the veterinarian for analysis and treatment prescription.

Wounds

Animals can obtain a variety of wounds from yard equipment, other animals, or getting hit by a vehicle. Rhamnolipid has demonstrated considerable promise in cleaning animal wounds and preventing infection according to the NIH. The substance is environmentally-friendly and non-toxic, which minimizes side-effects and promotes natural healing. In addition, regular application of rhamnolipid to pet skin surfaces can prevent skin issues from occurring in the future.

Company

Based in Tampa, FL, De3.ai and Biosurfactants LLC consist of an experienced team of scientific, mathematical, financial service, engineering, healthcare, military, information technology, and marketing professionals, who are using their expertise to solve medical issues with algorithms. De3.ai and Biosurfactants LLC have a team of seasoned entrepreneurs developing innovative healthcare solutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning, software programs, and biosurfactant applications.

The company welcomes discussions with journalists and investors to learn more about this breakthrough technology and how it can be used to create a healthier pet population.