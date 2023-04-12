Submit Release
Protests, Coups, and U.S. Involvement in Africa

Join the International Crisis Group and the Pulitzer Center for a screening of Phil Cox’s 19-minute award-winning documentary, The Spiderman of Sudan, and a discussion about protests, coups, and U.S. involvement in Africa.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs will give recorded opening remarks.

Phil Cox and Sudanese producer Rafa Renas followed a protester dressed as Spiderman among the hundreds of thousands of Sudanese trying to protect the civilian government after the military coup in October 2021.

A panel discussion and Q&A with filmmaker Phil Cox, Crisis Group Senior U.S. analyst Sarah Harrison, and Robbie Gramer from Foreign Policy will follow the screening.

They will discuss the rise of military takeovers in Africa, the role of American-trained forces, and the U.S.’s role in promoting democracy and stability.

To attend this in-person event, please register here.

