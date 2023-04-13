Payton Dobbs Joins Hoxton Ventures as Partner

Google and Nest Alum will work as an advisor to Hoxton’s portfolio of high-growth startups
LONDON, UK, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoxton Ventures announces that Payton Dobbs has joined as Partner. Dobbs comes to Hoxton after more than 15 years at Alphabet, where he helped scale three different business units across Google and at Nest.
“Payton’s experience scaling tech businesses, and connections in both the UK and Silicon Valley, will be extremely valuable to our portfolio companies who he will be closely advising,” said Hussein Kanji, Partner, Hoxton Ventures. “We have several promising startups in Funds II and III, and Payton is already working closely with them.”
Payton’s first entry into Google was as a product specialist for AdSense, exposing him to the early monetisation models of the web that would serve as the underpinning for many others in the Valley. He subsequently worked within the AdWords Online Sales & Operations business organization which helped fuel many of the most successful growth orientated consumer internet companies. After holding various leadership roles within the Ads organization, he was selected as one of the original landing team members to support Google’s acquisition of Nest to build their Global Sales Operations function in order to scale their product and global expansion plans before taking over as General Manager of their EMEA business.
“Hoxton has a hands-on strategy with founders. This is especially important when cultivating early stage startups ” said Dobbs. “We talk to our portfolio companies every day. We make connections for them every day. This is one of the reasons why Fund I was so successful that we want to build upon.”
In 2011, Dobbs was named as one of Google's top twenty 'Great Managers’ globally. In 2014, Dobbs received the Robin Hutto Leadership Award within the Americas business organization.
In March 2022, Hoxton Ventures announced that it had closed a $215 million new fund, Hoxton III, which is being used to build and scale Europe’s most promising early-stage startups. Notable investments from Hoxton Fund II and III include Universal Quantum, Peptone, XYZ, Inflow, Giraffe360, and Finesse.
About Hoxton Ventures
Hoxton Ventures is an early stage venture capital firm based in London and investing in European technology startups that can scale into large, global winners. It focuses on startups that either disrupt existing industries or invent entirely new market categories. It was the first institutional investor in Babylon Health, Darktrace and Deliveroo, and its portfolio companies have grown to an aggregate value of over $32 billion. Hoxton typically invests between $500,000 and $5 million into pre-seed and seed stage companies, and follows its capital through the life of the company. For more information please visit https://www.hoxtonventures.com.
