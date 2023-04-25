CTS Receives Accreditation Approval for CMMC Assessment & Consulting Services

Helping remove the complexities in achieving the required level of certification needed to bid on Department of Defense contracts.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTS, formerly known as Comhome Technology Solutions, a North Texas based leader in technology & cybersecurity solutions is pleased to announce authorization by the CMMC Accreditation Body to provide consulting services to organizations preparing for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) assessments.

With cyber threats and data breaches at an all-time high, CMMC was created to serve as the mandatory framework for contract and subcontract organizations who provide services to the Department of Defense (DoD), both directly and indirectly to ensure the protection of sensitive government information that expands upon the NIST 800-171 standards.

This approval shows CTS has the knowledge & expertise to help businesses working with the DoD navigate the CMMC process with an understanding of the specific requirements and challenges that each level of certification presents.

Their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) consulting services will provide companies a comprehensive examination and review of their current cybersecurity structure and help in building a plan of action to attain their desired level of CMMC compliance. They will offer continued support and guidance to ensure organizations maintain compliance as they grow and evolve.

“For over a decade, we have helped businesses with all areas of cybersecurity solutions and are extremely knowledgeable on the NIST 800-171 framework. Now, we will provide the full range of CMMC consulting services for those who currently bid or are looking to bid on government contracts.” said Joshua Futrell, CEO of CTS. “We will help companies achieve their desired level of compliance, from paperwork and the assessment itself to ongoing support & maintenance, we have it covered. We want our clients to rest easy knowing we will handle their the entire CMMC process so they can focus on the business of their business.”

CTS continues to pave the way in all areas of the technology sector. Not surprisingly, they are on the forefront of the upcoming CMMC setup for companies nationwide.

About CTS:

CTS is the leading provider of Technology Solutions, CMMC & Cybersecurity Consulting, Fractional IT, Management Services and more for businesses nationwide. With unmatched expertise and industry know-how, CTS delivers innovative IT services and best-in class support to help companies maximize efficiency & improve their bottom line. Working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their unique needs, while helping them stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving technology landscape. To learn more, visit https://cts-tex.com