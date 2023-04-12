With a CAGR of 12.9%, Isoflavones Market Size Worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027
Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease.
It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In September 2019, Frutarom Health, a firm engaged in healthy nutrition ingredients, launched an innovative range of organic soy isoflavones called Organic SoyLife Complex.
Three highly efficient extraction and purification methods of isoflavones are solidâ€phase extraction, Soxhlet extraction, and acceleratedâ€solvent extraction.
The growing demand for isoflavones from the personal care and cosmetics industry for the treatment of wrinkles, skin tightening, sun damage protection, and skin hydration is significantly driving the market growth.
Key participants include BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.
Market Taxonomy:
Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Soy
Red Clover
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid
Powder
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverage
Geographical Segmentation:
The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Isoflavones Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.
