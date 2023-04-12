With a CAGR of 12.9%, Isoflavones Market Size Worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 17.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9%, Market Trends –Growing consumer inclination for fortified food ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease.

It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/335

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Frutarom Health, a firm engaged in healthy nutrition ingredients, launched an innovative range of organic soy isoflavones called Organic SoyLife Complex.

Three highly efficient extraction and purification methods of isoflavones are solidâ€phase extraction, Soxhlet extraction, and acceleratedâ€solvent extraction.

The growing demand for isoflavones from the personal care and cosmetics industry for the treatment of wrinkles, skin tightening, sun damage protection, and skin hydration is significantly driving the market growth.

Key participants include BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Get a customization of a report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/335

Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Buy the copy of a report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/335

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Isoflavones Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Image Sensor Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/image-sensor-market

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Digital Signage Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-signage-market

Applicant Tracking System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/applicant-tracking-system-market

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-drug-delivery-systems-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.