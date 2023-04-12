Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) Milk Market Demand and Growth Analysis | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

Market Size – USD 61.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 113.94 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others. Extended shelf life of UHT milk, convenience, and ease of use are other factors which boosting revenue growth of the market. Advancements in pasteurization technology is projected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Rise in online grocery shopping volumes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have resulted in rising demand for UHT milk and boosted market growth. The pandemic has prompted consumers to explore safer and more convenient ways to gain access to essential grocery items. An increase in features offered by grocery delivery apps with the increasing number of stores offering curbside pick-up is resulting in rising sales of these products.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Semi skimmed segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Less fat content in semi-skimmed milk than in whole milk and high calcium are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global UHT milk market in 2020. Increasing demand for aseptic dairy foods and UHT processed and packaged dairy products in countries such as Germany, Spain, France and Italy are expected to boost market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Flavored

Unflavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Ultra-High Temperature Milk market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ultra-High Temperature Milk market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ultra-High Temperature Milk industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ultra-High Temperature Milk market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ultra-High Temperature Milk industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

