Microsoft Announces Changes to Azure CSP Program - IG CloudOps Enables MSPs to Manage Environments and Margins

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft has announced some significant changes to its Azure CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) program that will impact Microsoft Partner MSPs (Managed Service Providers). To help MSPs navigate these changes and maintain their margin, IG CloudOps has launched its cloud management platform CloudOps.
Beginning in 2023, Microsoft is introducing a new set of requirements for its Azure CSP program. The company is looking to strengthen its security and compliance measures and streamline its partner network. Under these new requirements, MSPs must meet specific qualifications to remain in the program, including enhanced security and compliance certifications.
MSPs will also be required to demonstrate a minimum annual revenue of $100,000 for Azure sales, which may be difficult for some smaller MSPs to achieve. The changes will also impact how MSPs earn margins, with Microsoft reducing the margins on Azure services to MSPs.
To help MSPs maintain their margin and remain competitive in the market, IG CloudOps has launched its cloud management platform. The platform is designed to help MSPs manage their Azure environments more efficiently, reducing costs and improving their ability to deliver services to customers.
The IG CloudOps platform provides MSPs with a single dashboard to manage all their customers' Azure environments. The platform includes automation tools to help MSPs manage their resources more effectively and to reduce the time and effort required to manage their customers' environments.
In addition to the automation tools, the platform also includes advanced monitoring and reporting capabilities. MSPs can use these features to gain insight into their customers' Azure environments and to identify potential issues before they become problems.
"Microsoft's changes to the Azure CSP program will have a significant impact on MSPs and their customers," said Steve Rastall, MD of IG CloudOps. "Each set of changes either erodes margin on the CSP programme or adds overhead in delivering Azure on this model for customers."
IG CloudOps' platform is available now, and MSPs can sign up for a free trial to see how it can help them manage their Azure environments more effectively. IG CloudOps also provides a range of consultancy and support services to help MSPs get the most out of the platform and to help them navigate the changes to the Azure CSP program.
