Whole Exome Sequencing Market to Reach USD 4,256.30 Million by 2030 | Next-Generation Sequencing Technique

Whole Exome Sequencing Market Size – USD 1,034.79 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.24%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size was USD 1,034.79 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.24% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors influencing market revenue growth include the increased prevalence of chronic and uncommon conditions, as well as the rising need for individualised therapy, next-generation sequencing, and genomics Research & Development (R&D).

Major factors influencing market revenue growth include the increased prevalence of chronic and uncommon conditions, as well as the rising need for individualised therapy, next-generation sequencing, and genomics Research & Development (R&D). With the use of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technique known as whole exome sequencing or exome sequencing, the entire genome's protein-coding regions are sequenced. This method is mostly employed to search for and identify variations and mutations in the entire genome of any gene's protein-coding region. Whole exome sequencing and targeted sequencing, as opposed to whole genome sequencing (WGS), provide a cost-benefit balance. Furthermore, this approach enables a thorough analysis of around 23,000 genes in the human genome in a single round of next-generation sequencing.

The whole exome sequencing market is divided into systems, kits, and services based on the kind of product. In 2021, the services sector had the biggest revenue share. Researchers can spend more time on their work and less time on time-consuming analytical operations thanks to Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and data analysis services advanced bioinformatics visualisation capabilities. These sequence analysis services provide a wide range of services, including downstream DNA sequence analysis, library building from a variety of sources, and experimental planning. These services have simplified a variety of bioinformatics-related problems for scientists and researchers and have decreased the amount of time and money needed for sequencing and data management.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Whole Exome Sequencing Market Illumina, Inc., Roche NimbleGen, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Knome, Inc., Agilent Technologies, BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Eurofins Genomics, Inc., Sengenics, GENEWIZ, Inc., Ambry Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global whole exome sequencing market based on product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Systems

Kits

Services

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Nutritional

Research Center

Academic and Government Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

