SuperGreen Solutions Announces First Multi-State Franchise Partnership with M7 Ventures

Expanding access to solar energy solutions across the Lower Great Lakes Region
BEL AIR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperGreen Solutions®, a Bel Air, Maryland-based green initiatives partner, is delighted to announce the company’s first multi-state franchise partnership with M7 Ventures, expanding access to solar energy solutions and other energy-efficient solutions across the Lower Great Lakes Region, including the opening of two franchise locations in Cincinnati & Cleveland, Ohio later this month.
M7 Ventures is slated to bring SuperGreen Solutions® franchises to residential and commercial customers in a region stretching north to Detroit, west to Chicago, south to Louisville, and east to Pittsburgh.
“We are so excited to welcome our newest franchisee, M7 Ventures, to the SuperGreen Solutions family,” states Michael Epps, CEO of SuperGreen Solutions. “Similar to SuperGreen Solutions, M7 Ventures is an organization based on great ideas and great initiatives,” continues Epps. “By partnering with M7 Ventures, a leader in developing successful entrepreneurial endeavors, we have created an opportunity to offer best-in-class service, procurement, and products to interested consumers across this fossil fuels-dominated region.”
“When we began researching “green” energy investments, it quickly became clear that SuperGreen Solutions was the right partner for us,” states Anthony S. Manna Jr., Vice President M7 Ventures. “ Their values of family, integrity, and community impact aligned perfectly with our corporate mission,” continues Manna. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with SuperGreen to bring sustainable living solutions to the communities we serve.”
SuperGreen Solutions provides franchisees with a proven track record of sound operational experience and knowledge of the solar energy industry. To learn more about available franchise opportunities with SuperGreen Solutions® visit SuperGreenSolutionsfranchising.com.
About M7 Ventures
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, M7 Ventures, LLC is a family investment office made up of a diverse portfolio that includes private equity, venture capital, and real estate development. Our team brings over 25 years of experience offering entrepreneurial guidance, strategic thinking, and capital formation to help emerging and growth-stage companies succeed. Learn more at www.m7holdings.com
About SuperGreen Solutions
Headquartered in Bel Air, Maryland, SuperGreen Solutions® has made a name for itself as a leader in green initiatives, helping homeowners decrease their carbon footprint through innovative renewable energy solutions. Established in 2011, SuperGreen Solutions® offers a variety of green energy solutions, such as residential and commercial solar planning and installation, EV charging solutions, and other innovative tools. Aiming to create an energy-efficient future with their diverse and sustainable solutions, SuperGreen Solutions’ products and services can be explored at www.supergreensolutions.com or by calling (888) 9-SUPERG. Join the conversation and follow SuperGreen Solutions on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn @SuperGreenSolutions.
