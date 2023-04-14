IG CloudOps Unveils Updated Unified Cloud Management Platform for AWS and Azure Assets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG CloudOps, a leading cloud management solutions provider, has announced the launch of its latest unified cloud management platform. The platform is designed to offer users a single view of all their cloud assets across both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, allowing for streamlined management and improved efficiency.
The IG CloudOps cloud management platform is built on the best-of-breed open source solutions, with CloudOps acting as the glue that binds them together. This ensures that users have access to the latest technology and features, while benefiting from the expertise and support of the IG CloudOps AWS and Azure experts.
One of the key features of the platform is its turnkey services for Zabbix monitoring. This allows users to monitor their cloud assets in real-time, ensuring that they are always aware of their infrastructure's status and can take proactive steps to prevent issues. In addition, the platform also includes Prometheus, which provides a powerful time-series database for storing and querying metrics data.
Another important feature of the platform is its patch management capabilities. This ensures that all software and firmware on cloud assets are kept up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates, reducing the risk of vulnerabilities and cyberattacks.
The platform also includes a suite of Pentest tools for security hardening. These tools are designed to identify and address security vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure, helping to ensure that it remains secure and compliant with industry standards.
"We are excited to launch our latest unified cloud management platform updates, which is designed to help businesses of all sizes streamline their cloud management processes," said Steve Rastall, MD of IG CloudOps. "Our platform offers a single view of all cloud assets across AWS and Azure, making it easier to manage and optimize infrastructure. With turnkey services for Zabbix monitoring, Prometheus, patch management, and Pentest tools, our platform provides users with all the tools they need to ensure their cloud infrastructure is secure, reliable, and efficient."
IG CloudOps is a leading cloud management solutions provider, offering a range of services designed to help businesses of all sizes manage and optimize their cloud infrastructure. With expertise in AWS and Azure, IG CloudOps provides customized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.
