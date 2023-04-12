IG CloudOps Empowers Public Sector with Advanced Multi-Cloud Management Services on G-Cloud 13 Framework

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligence Group T/A IG CloudOps, a leading provider of cloud management solutions, is pleased to announce its availability on the G-Cloud 13 framework. With this latest development, customers across the UK public sector can now benefit from IG CloudOps' multi-cloud management services for both AWS and Azure.
As an approved supplier on the G-Cloud 13 framework from the UK government, IG CloudOps can now offer its cloud management services to government organizations, public sector bodies, and other institutions looking to leverage the benefits of cloud computing. With the G-Cloud 13 framework, customers can easily access and procure the services they need through a simple and streamlined process.
In addition to its availability on the G-Cloud framework, IG CloudOps has updated its offering with new features designed to enhance multi-cloud management capabilities. These features include advanced monitoring and analytics tools that provide real-time insights into cloud infrastructure performance, security, and compliance.
With these updates, IG CloudOps can now offer customers even greater control and visibility over their cloud environments. Whether using AWS, Azure, or both, customers can benefit from a unified management platform that streamlines operations, improves security and reduces costs.
"We are thrilled to be live on the G-Cloud 13 framework and to offer our updated multi-cloud management services to customers across the public sector," said Steve Rastall, CEO of Intelligence Group T/A IG CloudOps. "With these new features, we are providing even greater value to our customers by enabling them to manage their cloud environments more effectively and efficiently than ever before."
IG CloudOps has a proven track record of delivering innovative cloud management solutions to customers across a range of industries, including healthcare, finance and retail. With its focus on automation, monitoring, and compliance, IG CloudOps has helped numerous organizations optimize their cloud operations and achieve their digital transformation goals.
With its availability on the G-Cloud 13 framework and its updated multi-cloud management services, IG CloudOps is well-positioned to continue serving the needs of public sector organizations across the UK. For more information on IG CloudOps and its services, visit https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.