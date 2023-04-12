Network Optimization Services Market

Increasing number of data center , growth in usage of IP video & virtualization and network optimization as cloud services are driving market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Network Optimization Services Market to Hit USD 9.78 Bn by 2028 | Top Players such as -Infovista, Citrix and Netscout." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global network optimization services market size was valued at USD 3,040 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 9,784 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 345 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12080

Advancements in network infrastructure and demand for VoIP Services across enterprises drive the growth of the global network optimization services market. However, considerable leaps in WAN and RAN optimization technology hinder market growth. On the other hand, surge in the number of production facilities that improve the control of the establishment of network and information technology solutions & services present new opportunities in the coming years.

The network optimization services market is segmented into service, application, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on service, the market is divided into implementation, consulting, and support & maintenance. Based on application, the market is fragmented into local network optimization, WAN optimization, RAN optimization, and data center optimization. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, network optimization services market is classified into banking, financial services, & insurance, telecom, government and defense, transportation and logistics, travel and tourism, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, energy and utility, healthcare and life sciences, education, and information technology (IT).

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12080

Based on application, the WAN optimization segment held the largest market share, accounting for around half of the global network optimization services market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the RAN optimization segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on service, the implementation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the consulting segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12080

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global network optimization services market analyzed in the research include Solarwinds, Huawei, Cisco Systems, ZTE, Nokia Corporation, Citrix, Infovista, Fatpipe Networks, Circadence, and Netscout Systems.

Procure Complete Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3KwRsNn

Impact of Covid-19 on Network Optimization Services Market (Pre and Post Analysis)

● There has been increase in demand for network optimization services from government agencies and policymakers to implement AI systems, big data analytics, and data analysis software to monitor the spread in real-time, make predictions, and classify Covid-19 treatment drugs.

● Many businesses opted for a “work from home” culture and they employed best measures to ensure optimal performance and security of their network infrastructure due to increase in network threats such as data breaches and hacking.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Predictive Maintenance Market Size

2. Customer Relationship Management Market Size

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.