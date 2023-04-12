Insulating Glass Window Market: Opportunities and Challenges in a Rapidly Evolving Industry 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulating glass window market size is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency in buildings, reduce carbon footprint, and minimize energy bills. Reduced heat transfer due to usage of insulating glass windows minimizes consumption of electric power required for cooling or heating of interiors or spaces in buildings. Reduced electric power consumption drastically cuts down electricity bills, especially in areas subject to extreme heat or cold. Rising need to improve efficiency of windows is expected to drive demand for insulating glass window, which would limit heat transfer.

Insulating glass windows help with sound insulation, improves the acoustics of a space, and reduces the amount of direct sunlight and UV light rays entering the room. Theses factors are contributing to rising demand for insulating glass windows in residential and commercial buildings. Rising need to enhance safety and security of building is also resulting in increasing utilization of insulating glass windows as it is difficult and takes longer to break an insulating glass window in comparison to a single pane window.

Increasing demand for silicones sealants in the construction industry is due to improved thermal and sound insulation provided by these windows. Silicone sealants have a much higher ability to withstand temperature fluctuations and are also resistant to thermal expansion and contraction, wind oscillation and even seismic movement, which makes them the most preferred sealant for glass windows. Moreover, silicon sealants exhibit good adhesion and durability, which is boosting demand for deployment in commercial and residential buildings.

In October 2020, Guardian Glass industries and Eastman entered into a new partnership to meet the growing demand for high-quality color neutral glass products for the premium segment of the commercial and residential building market. These glass products provide improved safety and sound insulation.

Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to prevent any leakage of air which is present between the glass panes is driving demand for silicon sealant.

Non-metal spacers segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The improved thermal and sound insulation provided by non-metal spacers is increasing demand from residential and commercial buildings.

Residential segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the insulating glass window market in 2020. Insulating glass windows with low-e coatings are increasingly being deployed in the residential sector, and also being retrofitted during renovation of existing residential homes and buildings in order to reduce energy consumption and minimize energy bills.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global insulating glass window market in 2020. Increasing construction of energy-efficient commercial and residential buildings in order to meet national energy and environmental challenges is driving demand for insulating glass windows in countries in the region.

Leading Companies of the Insulating Glass Window Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Dymax Corporation, Glaston corporation, Guardian Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Internorm International GmbH, and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulating glass window market on the basis of sealant type, spacer type, end-use, and region:

Sealant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polysulfide

Hot-melt Butyl

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Spacer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Galvanized Steel

Intercept

Aluminum Box

4SG Thermoplastic

Stainless Steel Box

Non-metal spacers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Residential

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Insulating Glass Window market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Insulating Glass Window market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Along with a complete overview of the global Insulating Glass Window market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Insulating Glass Window market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

