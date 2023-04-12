HVAC Filters Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand among consumers to improve home air quality is driving the global HVAC filters market.

Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of HEPA filters” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global HVAC Filters Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global HVAC Filters industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the HVAC Filters market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among people regarding deterioration of indoor air quality. Moreover, the rising need to reduce excessive dirt and debris built up in HVAC systems causing early system failure and expensive repairs is also boosting the demand for HVAC filters. Increasing research and development activities for production of high-efficiency HVAC filters, which can reduce allergens and dust, are also augmenting the market for HVAC filters.

Since they can easily capture airborne particles including dust, mites, mould spores, pollen, and pet dander in the air inside homes, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are being used more frequently in both the residential and commercial sectors. Due to their ability to capture even the smallest airborne particles, HEPA filters are becoming more popular among smokers, pet owners, asthmatics, and new generations of parents.

The global HVAC Filters market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global HVAC Filters market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, Freudenberg Group

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB, an air filter company, announced that the company had acquired Resema AB, its fellow Sweden-based filter company, and Resema A/S, its Denmark-based sister company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the air filtration industry in the Nordic region.

The HEPA segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2019. Increasing prevalence of asthma among people is driving the demand for HEPA air purifiers, as they remove common household allergens such as mite feces, mold spores, and household dust particles.

The synthetic polymer segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High mechanical resistance of synthetic polymers reduces the chances of contamination of filtered air by fibers or gases coming from the filter material itself. This factor is driving the segment.

The report also presents the analytical information in a well-organized fashion divided into graphs, tables, charts, figures, and diagrams. This makes it simple and useful for readers to comprehend the market situation. The research also tries to convey a forward-looking perspective and reach an insightful conclusion to help the reader make profitable business decisions. In summary, the report offers a thorough analysis of the market segments anticipated to dominate it, the regional division, the estimated market size and share, as well as a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Technology Outlook (Volume: kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electrostatic Precipitators

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Fiberglass

Metal

Synthetic Polymer

End-user Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

