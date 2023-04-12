Wireless Charging Market to Expand at an Impressive CAGR of 23.8% by 2028 |Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless charging market size reached USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 23.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global wireless charging market growth is primarily driven by growing demand for wireless charging technologies and devices, and demand is especially high in the healthcare industry. Growing demand for electric vehicles is further expected to boost growth of the global wireless charging market growth over the forecast period. Demand for electric cars is growing at a rapid pace due to advantages such as reduced maintenance and cost-effective functionality.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by battery packs, which are charged with electricity. Over the years, car manufacturers have initiated utilizing wireless charging because the technology is novel and convenient to use. EVs currently require to be charged using physical cable and charging port or pad attached to an electric source. Wireless charging offers advanced functionality since there is no requirement for plug-in charging wires. Increasing tendency among end-users to minimize wire-related recharging technologies of different devices is expected to propel global wireless charging market growth in the near future.

However, high costs of production as compared to standard wired charger technologies and devices is expected to restrain growth of the global wireless charging market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Wireless Charging market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Wireless Charging industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Market Segmentations of the Wireless Charging Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Wireless Charging market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, WiTricity Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Powermat Technologies Ltd, TDK Corporation, Energous Corporation, Ossia Inc., and ZenS B.V.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Radio Frequency

Inductive

Resonance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

