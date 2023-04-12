Organic Fertilizers Market Booming with a CAGR of 11.8%: Industry Insights and Growth Driver

The report “Organic Fertilizers Market, By Source, By Crop Type, By Form, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Organic fertilizers Market accounted for US$ 7.24 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 21.91 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.8%.
Organic fertilizers are derived from natural materials, such as animal manure, compost, and plant materials. They provide plants with essential nutrients in a slow-release form, which promotes healthy growth and improves soil quality. Organic fertilizers are increasingly being used in agriculture and gardening, as they are considered more environmentally friendly and sustainable than synthetic fertilizers. The global organic fertilizers market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for organic food products and the growing awareness of the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers on the environment. The market includes a wide range of organic fertilizers, such as animal-based, plant-based, and mineral-based fertilizers, among others. The use of organic fertilizers is also supported by government regulations and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing the use of synthetic chemicals in farming.
Overall, the organic fertilizers market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for organic food products, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, and the adoption of organic farming practices by farmers around the world.
Analyst View:
The organic fertilizers market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by several factors. The increasing demand for organic food products and the growing awareness of environmental sustainability are major drivers of the market. Consumers are increasingly seeking out organic food products, and farmers are adopting organic farming practices to meet this demand. In addition, government regulations and initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing the use of synthetic chemicals in farming are also driving the market. The adoption of organic farming practices is also supported by the growing body of research demonstrating the benefits of organic fertilizers in improving soil quality, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting biodiversity.
While the organic fertilizers market faces some challenges, such as limited availability of organic materials and higher costs compared to synthetic fertilizers, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. As more consumers become aware of the benefits of organic food and the importance of sustainable agriculture, the demand for organic fertilizers is likely to increase.
Key Market Insights from the report:
• Based on Source, the Global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented into Plants, Animals and Minerals.
• Based on Crop Type, the Global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others.
• Based on Form, the Global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented into Dry or Liquid Form.
• Based on Application, the Global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented into Soil Treatment and Seed Treatment.
• By Region, the Global Organic fertilizers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Analysis:
The key players in the global Organic fertilizers market includes Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd., Multiplex Group, Fertikal N.V., Crop Agro, Walt's Organic Fertilizer, National Fertilizers Limited, California Organic Fertilizers, Tata Chemicals Limited, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited and Coromandel International Limited.
The market provides comprehensive information on the industrial base, productivity, advantages, suppliers, and modern trends that can help businesses grow their operations and become financially successful. Other dynamic elements of the study include market forecasts, competitive environments, regional markets, rivalry, and hegemonic large firms. The market also considers current partnerships, acquisitions, purchases, and collaborations, as well as regulatory frameworks from other industries that have an impact on the direction of the sector. The research includes recent scientific and technological findings that have an influence on the whole sector.
