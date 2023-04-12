Growing Adoption of Snooker and Billiards as Sports to Drive Pool Tables Market to Reach USD 0.32 billion by 2030
Pool Tables Market is anticipated to reach USD 0.32 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.80% during forecast period 2023 to 2030NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
Pool Tables Market is projected to reach USD 0.32 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030.
Market Dynamics
With an increasing number of official academies being developed around the world, the quality of snooker facilities continues to improve. One of the main trends behind global billiards and snooker equipment sales is the increase in the number of grassroots initiatives in schools, universities, and clubs. Various governing bodies and organisations have contributed significantly to the promotion of billiards and snooker as a sport. The growing popularity of cue sports like billiards, pool, and snooker for entertainment and leisure has prompted sports halls, recreational centres, and clubs to install these games for customers, propelling the pool tables industry forward.
The competition has been more consolidated as a result of the participation of various international and regional players. Manufacturers such as Olhausen Billiard MFG, Inc. also sell personalized pool tables that are tailored to the buyer's specifications. Other big pool table manufacturers include Diamond Billiard Products Inc., Valley Sports L.L.C., Beijing Xingpai Weiye Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., and Valley-Dynamo, Inc. Thanks to their diverse product lines, high quality, aggressive pricing, and broad market presence, these foreign companies dominate the market. Pool table industry dynamics are being driven by the the popularity of cue sports and leisure activities. The high prices of pool tables, on the other hand, are limiting the market's expansion. Few manufacturers, such as Blatt Billiards Corp. in the United States, sell handcrafted and custom-made pool tables for residential and industrial use. During the forecast era, the global pool tables market is expected to rise due to the introduction of personalized goods. The price of raw materials used to make pool tables, such as slate, wood, and cloth, is unpredictable, impacting the finished product's price.
Furthermore, most pool table suppliers bill extra for shipping and installation, increasing the pool table prices for the customer.
Segmental Analysis
By type, the market has been segmented into American pool tables, English pool tables, and others.
By size, the market has been segmented nit o7 ft, 8 ft, 9 ft, and others. Bar style pool tables, also known as 7 foot pool tables, are used in pubs, recreational clubs, and amateur leagues. Cue sports like billiards, pool, and snooker increase attention and concentration while also improving cognitive abilities, so customers, mostly teens, enjoy playing these games at the aforementioned establishments. The category is projected to expand due to a rise in the number of sports halls and sporting clubs in developing countries such as the United States and Germany.
The market has been divided into three categories based on end-use: household, industrial, and technical. Household apps are growing due to the use of personalized or hand-crafted pool tables for a variety of purposes. In recent years, the need for personalized pool tables has increased due to the need to conserve space and the need to use pool tables for storage. Aside from that, the industry is being driven by the need for handcrafted, antique pool tables for home décor. Blatt Billiards Corp., a pool table retailer located in the United States, for example, has a large selection of dining pool tables, vintage pool tables, and handcrafted marble pool tables. These trends are expected to boost demand for pool tables in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
During the study era, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for pool tables. The demand for pool tables is growing due to the rise of e-commerce and integrated retail chains, as well as the rising popularity of cue sports in countries like India. Latin America, on the other hand, will rise at a modest pace in the coming years. In the coming years, development in the Middle East and Africa would be sluggish.
The region's demand for billiards and snooker equipment is expected to rise due to a strong penetration of cue sports and various leisure activities, as well as numerous associations promoting the sport. The demand for billiards and snooker equipment in the area is being boosted by favorable funding from numerous regulatory bodies such as the United States Billiard Association (USBA). The industry's main players are implementing online shopping plans to cut prices and boost margins, which should favor the market over the projected period.
Competitive Analysis
The notable players are Olhausen Billiard MFG, Inc. (US), Diamond Billiard Products Inc. (US), Rene Pierre (France), Chevillotte (France), Brunswick Billiards (US), S. Billiard & Pool Table (India), Legacy Billiards (US), Valley-Dynamo, Inc. (US), Blatt Billiards Corp. (US), Imperi, l International (US), Gabriels Billiards (Belgium), Riley England (UK), American Heritage Billiards (US), Maestro Nitschke Kozakiewicz General Partnership (Poland), and Beijing Xingpai Weiye Sporting Goods Co., Ltd. (China).
