Construction Sealants Market Share & Size, Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growing demand for the product in residential buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

The construction sealants market research is an important aspect of the construction industry that helps to identify and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Construction sealants are critical components in ensuring the durability, sustainability, and quality of structures, and as such, research into this market is vital for the growth and development of the industry.

Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting the market growth.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Sika AG,

BASF SE,

Mapei SPA,

The Dow Chemical Company,

3M Company,

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA,

Wacker Chemie AG,

Asian Paints Ltd.,

HB Fuller,

Bostik SA

The construction sealants market faces a number of challenges that can impact its growth and profitability. Some of the key challenges in the market include:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The prices of key raw materials used in the production of construction sealants, such as silicone and polyurethane, can be volatile and subject to sudden price hikes. This can lead to increased costs for manufacturers, which can reduce profit margins and make it difficult to maintain competitive pricing.

Increasing Competition: The construction sealants market is highly competitive, with many players offering similar products. As a result, manufacturers are under pressure to differentiate themselves through product innovation, superior quality, and pricing strategies. This can be difficult, particularly for smaller players in the market.

Stringent Regulations: The use of construction sealants is subject to stringent regulations, particularly in areas related to health, safety, and the environment. Compliance with these regulations can be complex and costly, which can be a significant barrier to entry for new players in the market.

Changing Customer Demands: Customers are becoming more demanding in terms of the performance and sustainability of construction sealants. Manufacturers need to be able to meet these evolving demands while maintaining cost-effectiveness and profitability.

Some Significant Report Highlights:

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor is easier to clean. Also, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market, as the demand for high-performance sealants is highest in commercial buildings such as offices, shopping malls, and hotels.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone

Polysulfide

Polyurethane

Emulsion

Plastisol

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding

Protection

Insulation

Cable Management

Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Reactive

Others

The report further divides the Construction Sealants market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Construction Sealants market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

