Future Revenues from the Gamification Market Will Be Huge, Say Microsoft, SAP, BI WORLDWIDE and Verint Systems 

Discover how top gamification companies are driving growth and innovation in the booming market, and learn about the trends shaping the future of gaming.

Gamification Market Size – USD 11.69 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Gamification Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Gamification research in the year 2023.

The global gamification market size was USD 11.69 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for processing and showing personalized results and rapid digitization of businesses to generate new revenue avenues are factors driving gamification market revenue growth.

To gain deep insights into their staff, large enterprises are implementing Al-based solutions and cutting-edge technology. Al-based gamification models give correct answers by removing uncertainty in employee motives and assisting employees in meeting objectives more effectively. For instance, since Cisco Systems gamified its social media training program, over 650 Cisco Systems workers have received accreditation for over 13,000 courses. Small and Medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are implementing Al-based solutions to improve employee motivation, engagement, and involvement. General acceptance of Al-based solutions will contribute to development of transparent and cooperative cultures, leading to market expansion. As an illustration, effective SaaS solutions built on Al technology provide digital employee interaction, engagement capabilities, and recognition, enhancing organization's accessibility and collaborative culture. Venture capitalists are also funding emerging businesses that offer SaaS platforms based on Al technology. Worxogo Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which offers a SaaS application for employees, has received investments from companies such as Idea spring Capital and Inventus Capital India. The service offers tailored feedback on employees daily performance.

However, gamification comes with multiple challenges, such as complexity challenges, integration challenges, and narrative challenges, among others. Games are diverse artifacts and game engineering is a complicated process requiring programming skills, design, and psychology. Gamification, such as games, strives to create engaging experiences for users. However, because gamification context is governed by operational restrictions that limit unbounded design space of games, building gamified features is much more challenging than designing games, which can restrain market growth. In addition to complexity challenge, there is a larger concern, which is integrating gamified parts into pre-existing processes and platforms. Gamification is most effective when it adjusts to the company's and customers usage habits, marketplaces, and social trends, therefore integration should be a major goal.

Microsoft, SAP, BI WORLDWIDE, Verint Systems Inc., Aon plc, Hoopla, Centrical, Mambo Solutions Ltd, MPS Interactive Systems, and Influitive

Gamification Market – Segmentation Assessment

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecom

IT

Hospitality

Others

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Global Gamification Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Gamification Market Dynamics

3.1. Gamification Market Impact Analysis (2020-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Gamification Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

