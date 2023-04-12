ADAS Market Size, Growth, Top Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Companies & Manufacturers Share, Report 2023-28

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market 2023-2028

The global advanced driver assistance systems market size reached US$ 25.8 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 46.2 Billion, CAGR of 10.56% by 2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global advanced driver assistance system market.

The global advanced driver assistance systems market size reached US$ 25.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.56% during 2023-2028.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include a range of features and technologies designed to improve vehicle operation safety and convenience. They use sensors and other advanced technologies to provide vehicles with enhanced capabilities and consist of automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance. They help prevent accidents by warning drivers of potential dangers and providing assistance in avoiding them. They detect objects on the road and can apply the brakes if the driver fails to do so as well as they can provide corrective steering input to keep the vehicle in its lane.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for automobile safety among consumers majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the rising awareness of the safety and convenience benefits that these features offer. Apart from this, numerous mobility services, such as ride-hailing and car-sharing companies are adopting ADAS to reduce the risk of accidents and enable safer and more efficient operations, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, continual technological advancements and the development of sophisticated ADAS features for enhanced convenience and safety benefits are creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Autoliv Inc.

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (Hyundai Motor Group)

• Magna International Inc.

• Mobileye (Intel Corporation)

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Solution Type:

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Detection System

• Park Assistance

• Lane Departure Warning System

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System

• Autonomous Emergency Braking

• Adaptive Front Lights

• Others

Breakup by Component Type:

• Processor

• Sensors

o Radar

o Ultrasonic

o LiDAR

o Others

• Software

• Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

