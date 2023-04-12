Telerehabilitation Services Market Rapid Growth Spread of COVID-19 is Challenging Healthcare Systems Worldwide by 2030

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights have added a new research study on Title Telerehabilitation Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as MTI America, UnaliWear Inc., Virtual Physical Therapists, Conversa Health, Rehab Management Pty Ltd, MindStreet Inc., MedRisk, NeoRehab, Global Outreach TeleRehabilitation Services, Inc., and Empatha. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies, and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Telerehabilitation Services report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

The Global Telerehabilitation Services Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 357.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.0% % during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Telerehabilitation is a relatively new concept that uses telecommunication technology to deliver rehabilitation services to individuals with physical, cognitive, or communicative disorders. This technology has become increasingly popular over the past decade due to its convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide services to people in remote areas who may not have access to traditional healthcare services.

Benefits of Telerehabilitation:

There are many benefits to using Telerehabilitation services, including:

Increased access to healthcare services, particularly for patients who live in remote areas or have mobility issues.

Improved patient outcomes, including increased function and reduced symptoms.

Reduced healthcare costs, particularly for patients who require ongoing rehabilitation services.

Increased patient satisfaction, as Telerehabilitation services are often more convenient and flexible than traditional healthcare services.

Challenges of Telerehabilitation:

There are also several challenges associated with Telerehabilitation services, including:

Technology limitations, such as poor internet connectivity or insufficient bandwidth.

Privacy and security concerns, particularly with regard to the storage and transmission of patient information.

Lack of hands-on assessment and treatment options, which may limit the effectiveness of Telerehabilitation services for some patients.

