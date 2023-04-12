Haptic Technology Market Expected to Register a CAGR Growth of 7.5 % during 2022-2032

The report “Haptic Technology Market, By Component, By Technology, By Application- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haptic Technology, also known as touch feedback technology, is a form of technology that uses tactile feedback to simulate the sensation of touch in a user's fingertips or other parts of the body. This technology is becoming increasingly popular in a wide range of applications, including gaming, healthcare, automotive, and more. The haptic technology market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for immersive user experiences, advancements in haptic technology, and the growing adoption of haptic-enabled devices. The market includes a wide range of products and solutions, including haptic actuators, drivers, and controllers, and is expected to witness significant growth in both developed and developing regions across the globe.
The increasing demand for haptic-enabled devices, such as smartphones, gaming consoles, and wearable’s, is driving the growth of the haptic technology market. The rising adoption of haptic technology in various industries, such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace, is also contributing to market growth. The use of haptic technology in healthcare is particularly promising, with applications in surgical training, rehabilitation, and telemedicine. The development of advanced haptic technology, such as piezoelectric haptic actuators, is expected to further drive market growth. The adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies is also expected to create new opportunities for haptic technology in gaming and other industries.
Overall, the haptic technology market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for haptic-enabled devices, and the rising adoption of haptic technology in various industries.
The market report has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, and region.
• By component, the global haptic technology market is segmented into actuators, drivers, and controllers.
• By technology, tactile feedback is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing applications in individuals’ electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets.
• By application, the global haptic technology market is bifurcated into consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.
• By region, Asia Pacific haptic technology market is accounted for major revenue share of the global haptic technology market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to growing penetration of smartphones, increasing use of internet enabled devices, and presence of major consumer electronics and semiconductor companies in countries such as China, and Japan. North America haptic technology market accounts for second-highest revenue share in the global haptic technology market, followed by markets in Europe in 2018.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Haptic Technology Market”, by Component (Actuators, Drivers, and Controllers), by Technology (Tactile Feedback and Force Feedback), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Healthcare), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating the Haptic Technology Market includes:
• Immersion Corporation
• Force Dimension Sarl
• Senseg Oy
• Ultrahaptics Limited
• Haption S.A.
• Texas Instruments, Inc.
• Haptx
• ON Semiconductor Corporation
• SMK Corporation
• Microchip Technology, Inc.
• Precision Microdrives, Ltd
• IMAGIS Co., Ltd.
The market offers thorough data on the industrial base, productivity, benefits, suppliers, and contemporary trends that might aid enterprises in expanding their operations and achieving financial success. Market predictions, competitive settings, regional markets, rivalry, and hegemonic huge businesses are other dynamic components of the research. The market also takes into account recent alliances, mergers, purchases, and collaborations, as well as regulatory frameworks from other fields that affect the industry's trajectory. Recent technical breakthroughs and discoveries that have an impact on the global industry are included in the research.
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
