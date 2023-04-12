Data Center Construction Market Report 2023-2028, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast

There were 2,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,342 in the last 365 days.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Construction Market: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global data center construction market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during 2023-2028.
Data center construction refers to the collective process of physically constructing a data center facility with sufficient capacity, disaster recovery systems, minimal wiring requirements, and an efficient layout that fulfills all necessary functions. It involves numerous tasks such as engineering, project management, planning, and preventative maintenance. It usually comprises data communication connections, security devices, power supplies, and air conditioning and fire suppression systems, which ensures that resources are optimally utilized, and all environmental factors are considered. As a result, data center construction is widely adopted in oil and gas, media and entertainment, retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and technology (IT), telecommunication, and healthcare sectors across the globe.
Market Trends
The market is primarily driven by the significant expansion in the information and technology (IT) industry. In addition, the escalating demand for data center construction due to the increasing penetration of connected devices and easy access to the internet is contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics to process numerous data, such as videos and audio, and the development of edge computing represent other major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, large data centers are extensively constructed across various sectors to enhance networking infrastructure, computing ability, memory, and storage resources. Besides this, the increasing focus on green data centers that use low-emission building materials and promote sustainable ecosystems and efficient waste recycling is also creating a positive market outlook.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
AECOM (NYSE: ACM)
DPR construction Inc.
Eaton Corporation Inc. (NYSE: ETN)
Fujitsu Limited (TYO: 6702)
Holder Construction Company
Legrand SA (EPA: LR)
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
Schneider Electric SE (EPA: SU)
Tripp Lite
Turner Construction
Vertiv Group Corporation. (NYSE: VRT)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of construction type, data center type, tier standard, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Construction Type:
Electrical Construction
UPS
Rack PDU (Power Distribution Unit)
Generators
Transfer Switches and Switchgears
Others
Mechanical Construction
Cooling Systems
Racks
Others
Breakup by Data Center Type:
Mid-Size Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Breakup by Tier Standards:
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Breakup by Vertical:
Public Sector
Oil & Energy
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecommunication
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
