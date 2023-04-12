Global Anaemia Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments and Forecast 2023-2028
The 'Global Anaemia Drugs Market Trends, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global anaemia drugs market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like anaemia type, drugs, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8%
The growing geriatric population coupled with the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and kidney diseases, among others, is expected to drive the growth of the anaemia drugs market globally. The lack of nutritional diets among the increasing population and rising prevalence of anaemic conditions in children and women are further aiding the market growth.
The high number of women of reproductive age along with the rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is expected to propel the market growth of anaemia drugs all over the globe over the upcoming years.
The development of pipeline products and complications during pregnancy, primarily in emerging economies, is further expected to boost the growth of anaemia drugs in the upcoming years. Enhanced health care infrastructure and the rise in research and development activities are further expected to support the worldwide growth of the anaemia drugs market.
However, lack of awareness regarding health in various emerging countries coupled with the high cost of medication is likely to hamper growth of the market for anaemia drugs during the forecast period.
Anaemia Drugs Industry Definition and Major Segments
Anaemia is refers to condition when there are a low number of red blood cells. In anaemia, the haemoglobin concentration or the number of red blood cells within them is lower than normal. It generally results from a lack of red blood cells in the body of an individual or the presence of red blood cells that are dysfunctional.
On the basis of anaemia type, the market is divided into:
Iron Deficiency
CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease)
Sickle Cell
Aplastic
Others
Based on drugs, the market can be segmented into:
Dietary Supplements
Iron supplements
Vitamin supplements
Others
Medicines
Antibiotics
Hormones (Erythropoietin)
Chelation Therapy (Lead Poisoning)
Others
By distribution channel, the market is categorised into:
Hospital Pharmacy
Store Pharmacy
Online
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Anaemia Drugs Market Trends
The surging awareness regarding anaemia in emerged and emerging economies, and research and development associated with anaemia drugs are likely to offer new opportunities for growth of the anaemia drugs market. The rise in kidney diseases and the growing medical industry are further expected to push forwards the market demand for anaemia drugs across the globe over the forecast period.
Based on region, the North America is holding a significant growth in the anaemia drugs market share on account of the advanced technologies available coupled with an increased awareness about anaemia in the region. Further, an upsurge in healthcare expenditure and high research activities are driving the market growth of anaemia drugs in North America.
In the United States, many people are suffering from anaemia as a result of conditions such as autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney conditions, liver disorders, cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and thyroid diseases. These conditions can cause anaemia, further increasing the demand for anaemia treatment and boosting the market demand for anaemia drugs.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global anaemia drugs market report are Amgen Inc., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
