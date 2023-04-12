E-Commerce Market Size to Hit US$ 70.9 Trillion by 2028 | CAGR of 27.43%

E-Commerce Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global e-commerce market size reached US$ 16.6 Trillion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.9 Trillion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.43% during 2023-2028.

E-commerce involves the purchasing and selling of various services and consumer goods by connecting sellers with potential customers via the internet. It comprises various business transaction models, such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-business (C2B), and consumer-to-consumer (C2C). It is an effective solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their business and boost their sales. It helps streamline business processes with various upgraded technology and effective marketing strategies. It also assists companies in managing wholesale, dropshipping, and crowdfunding activities. It enables merchants to reduce operating costs and eliminate the requirement of managing a physical store. As e-commerce is convenient, scalable, and profitable, it finds applications in the retail, fashion, electronics, food and beverage (F&B), and automotive industries across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

At present, the rising demand for e-commerce among businesses to operate globally and conduct borderless transactions represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, there is an increase in the online shopping activities among individuals to avail various offers and discounts and avoid traveling to stores. This, along with the growing utilization of numerous online payment apps to make cashless transactions, is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the rising availability of various consumer products, along with the increasing occurrence of lucrative sales throughout the year, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for consumer-based business models to analyze the preferences of buyers and provide them with personalized products is bolstering the growth of the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2243&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, transaction and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Products

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Services

Financial

Digital Content

Travel and Leisure

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587097607/artificial-intelligence-market-report-to-2027-a-308-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587102870/geographic-information-system-gis-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587536943/data-center-construction-market-report-to-2027-a-75-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603764416/edge-computing-market-growth-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://tech.einnews.com/pr_news/603763670/e-commerce-market-to-reach-us-70-9-trillion-growth-rate-cagr-of-27-43-during-2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.