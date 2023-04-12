Rising trend of Smart Hospitals Market Insights on Service Offered | Future Prospects | Companies Mentioned | Medtronic

Smart Hospitals Market

" Innovative technologies are widely used in smart hospitals to improve care quality and patient experience while reducing costs. "

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart hospitals are not just about using individual technologies to improve care quality but involve a complete transformation of clinical processes, management systems, and healthcare infrastructure. Digitization and integration of healthcare assets, such as digital prescriptions and patient health cards, enable smart hospitals to provide valuable services that were not available previously as part of the conventional healthcare ecosystem.

Smart hospitals are using technology integration, digitization, and automation to create a smart environment within hospitals that optimizes and streamlines every process. The use of integrated communication technology allows for every hospital operation to become efficient, from booking doctor consultations online to patient discharge. Smart hospitals leverage the power of technology to facilitate a transformative shift within the healthcare space and improve patient outcomes while reducing costs.

The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries that are:

‣ Medtronic Plc.

‣ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

‣ GE Healthcare

‣ Stanley Healthcare

‣ Siemens AG

‣ Athenahealth

‣ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

‣ Microsoft Corporation

‣ SAP SE

‣ Samsung Healthcare

‣ Honeywell International Inc.

By Component:

· Software

· Hardware

· Services

By Application:

· Electronic Health Records (EHR)

· Remote Medicine Engagement

· Clinical Workflow

· Medical Assistance

· Others

By Connectivity:

· Wired

· Wireless

By Technology:

· Artificial Intelligence

· Internet of Things

· Cloud Computing

· Big Data

· Others

