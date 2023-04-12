Indian Animal Feed Market Report 2023-2028: Industry Growth Rate (8.2%), Top Manufacturers Share, and Forecast Report

Indian Animal Feed Market

DELHI, INDIA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group titled “Indian Animal Feed Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028” finds that The India animal feed market size reached INR 956.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,578.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Indian Animal Feed Market Overview:

Animal feed is food given to animals, typically domestic livestock, in the course of animal husbandry. There are two basic types of animal feed, including fodder and forage. Fodder refers to any food that is fed to an animal, such as hay, straw, grain, corn, oats, rye, and barley. On the other hand, forage refers to any food that is eaten directly by animals, such as grass, clover, alfalfa, and other green plants. It is an essential part of livestock production, as it provides the animals with the nutrition they need to stay healthy and produce high-quality products. It is formulated to meet the nutritional requirements of different animals, which vary depending on the animal's species, age, and activity level. Different types of animal feed have various dietary components, such as protein, fat, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and water.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-animal-feed-market/requestsample

Is Animal Feed Business Profitable?:

The escalating appetite for animal-derived proteins majorly drives the market in India. This can be supported by the rising population and altered dietary habits. As the global population continues to grow and dietary choices tend to shift towards animal-based proteins, the demand for animal feed is rising to cater to the requirements of livestock, poultry, and fish production. Along with this, the growing concern for animal welfare, the quality, and safety of animal feed, as well as the prevalence of food-borne bacterial infections, Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), and dioxin contamination are providing a boost to the market. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the significance of sustainability amongst producers, retailers, and consumers is influencing the demand for feed products made in accordance with sustainable practices. Moreover, the incorporation of non-Genetically Modified Organisms (non-GMO) crops due to the consumers’ need for all-natural food sources is creating a positive market outlook.

Top Animal Feed Manufacturers in India:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Suguna Foods Private Limited

• Japfa Comfeeds India Pvt. Ltd.

• Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd.

• Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL)

• SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd.

• Cargill, Incorporated.

• Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd.

• Amrit Group, KSE Ltd.

• Avanti Feeds Ltd.

• Uno Feeds

• Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• C P Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd.

• Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

• The Waterbase Ltd.

• Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-animal-feed-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Poultry Feed

• Cattle Feed

• Aquafeed

Regional Insights:

• South India

• North India

• East India

• West India

Browse More Research Reports:

• Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market 2023

• Pharmacy Benefit Management Market 2023

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.