Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Share & Size Worth USD 14.95 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing investment in lightweight aircraft fuel systems is a key factor driving global market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aircraft fuel systems market size is expected to reach USD 14.95 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global aircraft fuel systems market can be attributed to increasing demand for increasing fuel-efficiency of aircraft. Aircraft companies are investing effort and investments in design and development of lightweight aircraft fuel systems following the green aviation concept.

Aircraft emissions are responsible for global warming and increasing air pollution levels have prompted aircraft manufacturing firms to focus on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing fuel system weight and improving fuel efficiency.

Aircraft fuel systems market revenue growth is fueled by increasing defense budget resulting in purchase of new fighter as well as transport and passenger aircraft. As per estimates, military & defense expenditure worldwide was more than USD 1980.0 billion in 2020, which was approximately 2.6% over expenses made in 2019.

Increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and development of stealthier, cutting-edge fixed-wing aircraft for military applications to improve aerial combat capabilities is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Fighter aircraft provide close air support to defend land troops and also deter air strike threats by enemy aircraft; whereas in navies, such aircraft are used for detecting and neutralizing submarines and warships.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with the product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

The major companies studied in the report include:

Parker Hannifin Corporation, Triumph Group PLC, Safran SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Meggitt PLC, Woodward Inc., Raytheon Technologies, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Crane Co., and Honeywell International Inc.

The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Highlights of the Report

- Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global Aircraft Fuel Systems industry, segmented by type, end-use, and geographic region.

- Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic, and regulatory factors driving growth in Aircraft Fuel Systems to 2028.

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

- Growth prospects among emerging nations through 2028.

Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications:

Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Jet Engine

Turboprop Engine

Helicopter Engine

UAV Engine

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pump Feed

Fuel Injection

Gravity Feed

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Piping

Pumps

Valves

Inerting Systems

Fuel Control Monitoring System

Filters

Gauges

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Regional Segmentation:

Based on the geographical spread, the Aircraft Fuel Systems industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis of the Aircraft Fuel Systems market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. Additionally, the report provides valuable data about distribution, production, consumption patterns, export/import, and demand and supply ratio.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Aircraft Fuel Systems market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

