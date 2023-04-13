In the Midst of Volunteer Appreciation Month, Scientology Volunteer Ministers Reflect on Combating Covid-19 in SA

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa spent million hours and 800 days as front liners, risking their lives daily to combat the deadly pandemic.

KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As South Africa observes Volunteer Appreciation Month, thousands of Scientology Volunteer Ministers look back on their contributions in bringing relief to the whole nation during the deadly covid-19 pandemic. With over a million hours donated and over 800 days on the frontlines, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers announce that they decontaminated over 10 billion square feet of space around the country to protect the most vulnerable against the deadly pandemic.The team of over 800 volunteers managed to sanitize more than 70,000 buildings, from government offices to army bases, municipal offices, clinics, hospitals, police stations and bus and train stations—amounting to over 10 BILLION square feet of sanitized property. They claim to have also decontaminated ambulances, army vehicles, police cars and more to lend a helping hand to the transport industry during the trying times of the pandemic. With a huge percent of the population depending on taxis for their transportation, the volunteers also sanitized more than 1.3 million taxis, buses, ambulances, police cars and more public transport.Sandile Hlayisi, Chairperson for the Volunteer Ministers, explained that the volunteers were armed with the most effective decontamination substance planet wide. “We decontaminated these buildings and vehicles at our own expense,” said Hlayisi. They followed it up with hygiene education and distributed over 5 million stay well educational booklets to promote better health.They garnered praises from all over the country and as soon at the pandemic was officially over in the shore of Mzansi, a heroes’ ceremony was held for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers to acknowledge. A heartwarming celebration that was filled with hundreds of praises and dozens of awards, proclamations and presentations for their selflessness and dedication to saving live.Attending the event included a long list of “Who’s Who” such as the MEC ( Member of the Executive Council ) for Health and MEC for Education of the Office of the Premier of Gauteng, representatives of Social Development Department Gauteng, Department of Justice of Gauteng, South African Local Government Association (SALGA), national Disaster Management, Chief of Police of the Tshwane Metro Police, Emergency Services of Tshwane, Joburg and Ekurhuleni, representative of Mogale City and many police officers of Gauteng.Each of the speakers were very laudatory about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, truly appreciating the work they have done for their country. In expressing themselves, they said, “We can’t possibly figure out where we would have been without you. It is just indescribable.” “We have never seen anything like that before,”Citing them as exemplary, each of the speakers almost bowed at the volunteers in expressing their gratitude for the work done. “You are the defender of the people,” said Lt. General of the Tshwane Metro Police. The representative of the City of Ekurhuleni gave them the title of “Keepers of Peace”.Hlayisi who received the awards on behalf of the Volunteers stated, “As our Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote when talking about executives, “The main privilege is to serve.” We very much believe in this.”For the duration of the pandemic, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have dedicated over a million hours on the frontlines of the pandemic to assist the most vulnerable, the government, private sector and more all for free in the name of bringing relief in times of need.

Video title: 800 DAYS ON THE FRONTLINES: VOLUNTEERS THANKED FOR COVID-19 DISASTER RESPONSE