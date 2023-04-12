New Report Forecasts 5.8 % CAGR for Power Over Escalators and Moving Walkways Market Through 2032

Escalators and moving walkways are mechanical devices designed to transport people between different levels of a building or across a large space such as an airport terminal or a shopping mall. They are commonly found in urban areas, transportation hubs, and public buildings and they offer a convenient and efficient way to move large numbers of people quickly and safely. An escalator is a continuously moving staircase that can transport people up or down a level where as a moving walkway is also known as moving sidewalk which is a flat conveyor belt that transports passengers horizontally. Like escalators, moving walkways are typically powered by an electric motor and can move in either direction.
Wide application of Escalators and Moving Walkways in growing urbanization in various regions and the increasing population are driving the target market growth. The need for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions is expected to become increasingly important in the coming years, which is likely to drive innovation in the escalator and moving walkway market. Additionally, the growth of the tourism industry is expected to drive demand for escalators and moving walkways in airports, train stations, and other transportation hubs, especially in emerging economies where tourism is becoming increasingly important. Overall, the future growth of the escalator and moving walkway market is expected to be driven by a combination of technological advancements, changing demographics, and the need for more sustainable and energy-efficient transportation solutions.
The report “Escalators and Moving Walkways Market, By Type (Parallel, Multi-parallel), By Application (Public Transit, Airports, Retail, and Institutional), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
• In May 2021, KONE Corporation launched a new elevator model “KONE DX class elevators” that works on a unique digital platform and secure APIs to connect elevators with smartphones. This makes users more convenient and offers future ready inbuilt digital solutions which helps to take care of several digital solutions.
The market for escalators and moving walkways has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and efficient transportation solutions in urban areas and public buildings. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid urbanization and increasing population in developing countries, the growth of the tourism industry, and the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in building design. In addition, technological advancements such as the development of smart escalators and moving walkways that can monitor passenger traffic and adjust speed and capacity accordingly are also driving the growth of the market. The future growth of the escalator and moving walkway market is expected to be driven by a combination of factors such as population growth, and the need for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. With the world population expected to fuel the market rapidly by 2050, the demand for infrastructure and transportation solutions is only expected to increase.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Escalators and Moving Walkways Market, By Type (Parallel, Multi-parallel), By Application (Public Transit, Airports, Retail, and Institutional), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Escalators and Moving Walkways Market accounted for US$ 17.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 29.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. Escalators and Moving Walkways Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Escalators and Moving Walkways Market is segmented into Parallel, Multi-parallel.
• Based on Application, Escalators and Moving Walkways Market is segmented into Public Transit, Airports, Retail, and Institutional.
• By Region, the Escalators and Moving Walkways Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Escalators and Moving Walkways Market:
The prominent players operating in the Escalators and Moving Walkways Market includes, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fujitec, Thyssenkrupp AG, Hitachi LTD, Hyundai Elevator Company, Toshiba Corporation, Sigma Elevator Company and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
