In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size to reach USD 52.76 Billion By 2027 Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features.

Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

It is also expected that the market for enhanced driving experience will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment systems sector over the forecast era. In-vehicle infotainment Market By Product (Display, Audio, Others), By Fitting (Aftermarket, OE Fitted), and By Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars), Forecasts to 2027

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth – CAGR of 9.8%, In-Vehicle Infotainment Industry trends – Growing demand from the APAC region.

Key Highlights from the Report

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Competitive Landscape

Here, the opposition in the In-vehicle infotainment Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corporation

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global In-vehicle infotainment market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America,Europe,Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global In-vehicle infotainment market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

In-vehicle infotainment Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis of the In-vehicle infotainment Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content(TOC)

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in the automobile sector

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High setup costs

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

