Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market 2023-2028: Industry Growth Rate, Application, Top Companies Share and Forecast

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.08 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.56% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the aerospace additive manufacturing market. The global aerospace additive manufacturing market size reached US$ 3.86 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.08 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.56% during 2023-2028.

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Outlook:

Aerospace additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a rapidly growing technology in the aerospace industry. It involves using computer-aided design (CAD) software and layer-by-layer printing of materials to create complex and precise aerospace components. One of the key benefits of aerospace additive manufacturing is the ability to create lightweight and complex parts, which can improve aircraft performance and fuel efficiency. Compared to traditional manufacturing methods, additive manufacturing also enables faster and more cost-effective production of parts. Aerospace additive manufacturing is used in various applications, including engine components, structural parts, and interior components.

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. In line with this, the rapid advancements in materials and technology are significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing investments in research and development activities are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating need for faster and more cost-effective production of complex aerospace components is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for green manufacturing and growing concerns about reducing carbon footprint through the help of aircraft weight reduction are bolstering the product demand. Besides, the improved efficiency provided by additive manufacturing in manufacturing critical aerospace parts is expected to fuel the market. Additionally, the growing demand for modern aircraft and escalating air passenger traffic are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• 3D Systems Inc. CRP Technology S.r.l.

• EOS GmbH

• General Electric Company

• Optomec Inc.

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Stratasys Ltd.

• The ExOne Company (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Platform Insights:

• Aircraft

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

• Spacecraft

Material Type Insights:

• Metal Alloy

• Plastic

• Rubber

• Others

Technology Insights:

• 3D Printing

• Laser Sintering

• Stereolithography

• Fused Deposition Modelling

• Electron Beam Melting

Application Insights:

• Engine

• Structural

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

