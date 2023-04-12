Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size Worth US$ 36.2 Billion By 2028 | Industry CAGR of 27.2%

Mobile Device Management Market

MDM refers to security software that assists administrators in implementing policies that monitor, secure, and manage mobile devices in an organization.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global mobile device management (MDM) market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2% during 2023-2028.

Mobile device management (MDM) is software that organizations use to manage and secure mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. It allows administrators to monitor, secure, and control the mobile devices of their employees or customers, regardless of their location or network provider. It involves deploying software agents or mobile apps to the devices to enforce policies such as device encryption, password protection, and remote wipe capabilities. It is becoming increasingly important as more and more organizations adopt a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, allowing employees to use their mobile devices for work purposes, which presents security risks that need to be managed.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by organizations' increasing adoption of BYOD policies. In line with this, the growing need for mobile security and compliance is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the rising trend of remote work is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the key players are continually innovating to offer new and advanced features, such as mobile application management and containerization, to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. Moreover, the rapid adoption of mobile-related software among various sectors such as BFSI and, IT & telecommunication is strengthening the market. Besides, the escalating usage of mobile devices at the workplace and the need to secure sensitive data on these devices are propelling the market. Additionally, the rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with MDM solutions and the widespread adoption of cloud-based services is anticipated to provide a boost to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• AirWatch (VMware)

• Blackberry

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Mobile Iron Inc.

• SAP SE

• Sophos Ltd.

• SOTI Inc.

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, deployment type, organization size, vertical, application and end-use.

Breakup By Type:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup By Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Breakup By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Communication

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

