Pulse Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Pulse Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the pulse ingredients market. As per TBRC’s pulse ingredients market forecast, the pulse ingredients market is expected to grow to $24.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%

The increasing demand for plant-based and gluten-free products is expected to boost the growth of the pulse ingredients industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest pulse ingredients industry share. Major players in the pulse ingredients industry include Ingredion Incorporated, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, The Scoular Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing.

Pulse Ingredients Market Segments

1) By Type: Pulse Flour, Pulse Starch, Pulse Protein, Pulse Fibers and Grits

2) By Source: Lentils, Peas, Chickpeas, Beans, Other Sources

3) By Application: Food and Beverages, Feed, Other Applications

Pulse ingredients are powders made from portions of high-quality lentils, chickpeas, peas, and faba beans. The pulse ingredients are used to improve food's functioning and nutritional value while improving its natural flavour, taste, and colour.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pulse Ingredients Market Trends

4. Pulse Ingredients Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Pulse Ingredients Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

