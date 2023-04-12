Global Swine Vaccines Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Swine Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Swine Vaccines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the swine vaccines market. As per TBRC’s swine vaccines market forecast, the swine vaccines market size is expected to reach $2.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.
The rising prevalence of diseases in swine is expected to propel the swine vaccine market. North America is expected to hold the largest swine vaccines industry share. Major players in the swine vaccines industry include Merck & Co Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Biogenesis Bago SA, Phibro Animal Health.
Swine Vaccines Market Segments
1) By Product: Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines
2) By Disease: Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections, Other Diseases
3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
4) By Application: Government Tender, Market Sales
The swine vaccine refers to a preparation that is administered or injected in pigs to stimulate the immune response against a specific infectious agent.
