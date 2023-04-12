Send Flower Gifts Establishes Same Day Flower Delivery Service Across the Globe

Send Flower Gifts

Send Flower Gifts is thrilled to announce that they have established same day flower delivery services in the USA, Canada, the UK, and most of Europe.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Send Flower Gifts is a leading online flower delivery service that specializes in providing customers with the freshest and most beautiful flowers from around the world. With their new same day delivery service, customers can now have their flowers delivered to their doorstep within 24 hours of ordering.

“We are excited to offer our customers the convenience of same day flower delivery,” said Send Flower Gifts CEO, Zelman Yakubov. “We understand that sometimes people need to send flowers quickly, and now they can do so without having to worry about the flowers arriving late.”

Send Flower Gifts works with the best local florists around the world. They follow our high-quality standards. So, you can trust that your flower gifts will be delivered on time and in perfect condition.

Our florists are experts in delivering the perfect gift to any recipient, no matter where they live. We offer same-day and next-day shipping and delivery, to suit your needs. Before you order, make sure that your local florist can deliver flowers within your desired timeframe.

Send Flower Gifts offers a wide selection of flowers for any occasion, including birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and more. Customers can also choose from a variety of add-on gifts, such as chocolates, teddy bears, and balloons, to make their flower delivery even more special.

At Send Flower Gifts, our customer service team is committed to giving quality support. Our staff is devoted to helping customers find the perfect gift at an affordable price. We have a variety of services such as product recommendations and creative gifting ideas.

You can contact our customer support team Monday-Friday 9am-5pm EST by phone or email. Plus, our online customer service form is open 24/7 for all your gifting needs.

To learn more about Send Flower Gifts and their same day flower delivery service, please visit their website at www.sendflowergifts.com.