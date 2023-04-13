Medical Clothing Market is Gaining Traction Due to the Rising Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections

Medical Clothing Market - AMR

Increase in product launches and rise in incidence of hospital-associated disorders drive the global medical clothing market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical cloth protects patients from bodily fluids and contaminants while being treated in medical facilities such as hospitals. These medical clothes also cover medical professionals involving doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, from blood-borne pathogens, sharp injuries, laser pumps, latex allergies, and other occupational hazards. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and HAI (Hospital Acquired Infections) have boosted the growth of the medical clothing market.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical clothing market is expected to showcase a noteworthy CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Some key market players like Carhartt, Inc, BARCO UNIFORMS, and CHEROKEE UNIFORMS are adopting innovative strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to remain at the forefront. For instance, in April 2020, the department of Defense Logistics of the U.S. signed an agreement with Halyard Worldwide, Inc. to produce gowns and N-95 masks. Duvaltex launched its wide range of textiles for medical use. It provided patients and front-line healthcare workers in the U.S. with a full range of antimicrobial scrub textiles and Level 1 and Level 2 gowns. The same month, Mallcom (India) Limited released its P.P.E. shoe covers and overalls. With the addition of two varieties and shoe covers, this launch expanded the company's product offering.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Increasing concerns regarding infectious diseases boosted the medical clothing market growth during the pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the medical clothing industry's revenue because of the sharp rise in hospital admissions that resulted from the outbreak. Moreover, the growing number of surgeries, increased manufacturer competition, and increased chronic disease cases are other factors anticipated to propel the market growth.

To sum up, the global market for medical clothing is increasing and is predicted to reach a higher level in the coming years.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Sustainable and eco-friendly materials: There is a growing trend towards the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials in medical clothing, such as organic cotton, bamboo, and recycled polyester. This is driven by increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, as well as a desire by healthcare providers to reduce their environmental impact.

Customization: Customized medical clothing is becoming more popular, with healthcare providers seeking tailored solutions to meet their specific needs. Customized medical clothing allows for greater comfort, flexibility, and mobility, as well as improved infection control.

Smart and wearable technology: There is increasing interest in smart and wearable technology in medical clothing, such as temperature sensors, biometric sensors, and GPS tracking. This technology can provide real-time data on the health status of patients and healthcare workers, allowing for improved diagnosis and treatment.

