Embedded Graphical User Interface (GUI) Development Software Market To Hit USD 1,012.4 Million by 2030 at a 25.9% CAGR
NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global Embedded Graphical User Interface (GUI) Development Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~25.9% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over 1,012.4 million by 2030.
Embedded Graphical User Interface (GUI) Development Software is a tool used by software developers to create interactive and visually appealing interfaces for embedded systems. These systems can range from simple electronic devices like calculators to more complex machinery used in industries like automotive and aerospace.
Key players
Some of the top key market players are
MicroEJTara Systems GmbH
IBIS Solutions APS
Embien Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Altia, Inc
Amulet Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Rightware
Qt Company Crank AMETEK.
IMonitor Software (US)
Micro Focus (UK)
Splunk Inc. (US)
Rapid7 (US)
Forcepoint (US) (US)
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the embedded GUI development software market. With the global economic slowdown, many industries have reduced their capital expenditures, leading to a decrease in demand for new machinery and devices. This has, in turn, resulted in a decline in the demand for embedded GUI development software.
However, the pandemic has also led to a shift towards remote work, which has increased the demand for software tools that can support remote collaboration and development. This has created opportunities for embedded GUI development software vendors to provide cloud-based solutions that enable remote teams to collaborate on developing embedded systems.
Regional Analysis
In terms of regions, North America and Europe are the largest markets for embedded GUI development software due to the presence of a large number of companies involved in the development of embedded systems. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of embedded systems in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.
Market Segmentation
The Global GUI Development Software market has been segmented into based on component. Organization size and vertical.
Based on Component : Software and Service
Based on Organization Size: SME and Large Enterprises
Based on Vertical: Healthcare & Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer electronics, BFSI and Others
