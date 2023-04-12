IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Contact Center as a Service Market Size (2022-2030) Worth USD 18 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 15.00%

The increasing need to improve customer experience to boost the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

According to MRFR analysis, the "Contact Center as a Service Market" is expected to register a CAGR of~15% from 2022to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 18 billion by 2030.

A Contact Center as a Service Market refers to the market for cloud-based contact center solutions that are offered to businesses on a subscription basis. CCaaS solutions are designed to provide companies with a comprehensive set of features and functionalities for managing customer interactions across multiple channels such as voice, email, chat, and social media.

Key Players

Some of the key market players are:
• Avaya, Inc
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Enghouse Interactive, Inc.
• Five9, Inc
• Genesys
• Microsoft Corp.
• Nice inContact
• SAP SE
• Unify, Inc.
• 3C Logic
• Oracle Corporation
• Mitel Networks Corporation

The CCaaS market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based contact center solutions that offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. This market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering a range of solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes and industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. As more and more businesses have had to shift to remote work arrangements and online customer service, the demand for cloud-based contact center solutions has increased dramatically.
One of the key impacts of the pandemic on the CCaaS market has been the accelerated adoption of remote work and virtual contact center solutions. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, many businesses have had to quickly transition to remote work arrangements, including contact center agents.

Regional Analysis

North America is currently the largest region in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market, accounting for a significant share of the global market. This is due to the high adoption rate of cloud-based contact center solutions in the region, driven by the growing demand for digital transformation and the need for businesses to provide seamless customer experiences across multiple channels.
In North America, the United States is the largest market for CCaaS solutions, followed by Canada. The region has a highly developed telecommunications infrastructure and a large pool of skilled workers, which has made it a key market for CCaaS providers.

Market Segmentation

The Contact Center as a Service Market has been segmented into services type and application.
Based on the services type, the market has been segmented into automatic call distribution, call recording, computer telephony integration, customer collaboration and dialer.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government, healthcare and IT and telecom.

