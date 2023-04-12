The Evolution of Automotive Balance Shaft Technology: From Concept to Reality

Automotive Balance Shaft

Based on engine type, the market is segregated into inline 3-cylinder engine, inline 4-cylinder engine, inline 5-cylinder engine, and V6 engine.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Balance Shaft Market by Engine Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”, the global automotive balance shaft market was valued at $10,489.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,691.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/993

Automotive engines require balance to operate smoothly, and one of the key components that provide this balance is the automotive balance shaft. Balance shafts are an essential part of modern engines that help to reduce vibration and noise, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance engine performance. In this blog post, we will take a closer look at what automotive balance shafts are, how they work, and their importance in the automotive industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the sales of new vehicles, resulted in disruption of supply chain, and caused delays in manufacturing of vehicles.

However, due to relaxation of lockdown restriction, the demand for vehicles is expected to increase.

Automotive balance shafts work by rotating at twice the speed of the engine's crankshaft, creating a counterbalancing effect. As the engine's crankshaft turns, it produces an unbalanced force that is transmitted to the pistons, causing them to move up and down. This movement, in turn, produces vibrations that are transmitted to the engine block and other components.

Furthermore, the use of balance shafts has become increasingly important in the automotive industry due to the trend towards smaller, more efficient engines. Smaller engines tend to have a higher degree of imbalance, making the use of balance shafts even more critical for achieving optimal engine performance and reducing wear.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/993

KEY PLAYERS

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Engine Power Components, Inc.

Hirschvogel Group

Linamar Corporation

MAT Foundry Group Ltd.

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Otics Corporation

Sansera Engineering Limited

TFO Corporation

By application, is the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment dominated the market in 2020. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles from emerging economies, enhanced need for high performing & fuel-efficient vehicles, and stringent emission standards drive the growth of this segment.

Based on engine type, the market is segregated into inline 3-cylinder engine, inline 4-cylinder engine, inline 5-cylinder engine, and V6 engine. Increase in demand for inline 4-cylinder engine has been observed as it provides fuel efficiency and improved performance. Moreover, inline 4-cylinder engines have second-order vibration that can be handled with the help of balance shaft, which, in turn, increases the demand for balance shaft during the forecast period.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the automotive balance shaft market include increase in demand for inline-4 cylinder engines, improved adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles with low carbon emission, and rise in need for vehicle engines with reduced noise, vibration, and harshness. However, surge in adoption of electric vehicles and rise in sale of luxury vehicles & sports utility vehicles with high-performance engines are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversly, increase in demand for passenger vehicles from emerging nations and technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on engine type, the inline 3 cylinder engine segment is expected to register a significant automotive balance shaft industry growth during the forecast period.

By manufacturing process, the forging segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

According to application, the light commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-balance-shaft-market/purchase-options