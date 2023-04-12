Innovative Advances in Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Technology

Advanced Protective Gear and Armor

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market by End-use Industry, User, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

Various nations across the globe are providing advanced protective gear and armor to frontline workers to ensure their safety and improve the efficiency of their operations. Advanced protective gears are made from lighter and tougher materials, and improve the comfort and safety of individuals working in risk-prone environments. In March 2019, Odisha’s (Indian state) fire service decided to procure enough quantity of fire entry suits to allow firemen to walk into the blaze and perform rescue operations. Similarly, in July 2020, the Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) gave TenCate a N61331-20-D-0011 contract as an ID/IQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) to deliver maritime buoyant body armor (MBP), both in side and torso configurations.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in terrorist activities and warfare situations across the world and strict laws & regulations about work environment safety have boosted the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market. However, low safety compliance in the construction industry and availability of poor quality and low-cost products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the governments imposed strict lockdown regulations and restricted number of personnel in factories. This resulted in decrease in demand for protective equipment and adoption of new technologies such as smart sensors in protective gears.

The prolonged lockdown forced protective equipment manufacturing facilities to shut down their operations. Moreover, the lockdown resulted in the disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices.

Increasing terrorist activities and warfare situations around the globe and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety are expected to drive the advanced protective gear and armor market during the forecast period. However, the supply of poor quality, low-cost products and low safety compliance in the construction industry are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

By end-use industry, the advanced protective gear and armor market is categorized into industrial, oil & gas, law enforcement, healthcare, construction, and other. The oil & gas segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for advanced protective gear in the huge oil & gas industry present across various parts of the globe.

By type, the advanced protective gear and armor market is bifurcated into thermal, chemical or biological, ballistic, and other. The chemical or biological segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to possibility of different kinds of injuries involved in the chemical or biological industry verticals.

Key Players

ArmorSource LLC

Avon Rubber P.L.C.

BAE Systems plc

Bolle Safety Standard Issue

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Galls, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Point Black Enterprises Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

By end-use industry, the healthcare system segment is expected to register significant advanced protective gear and armor industry growth during the forecast period.

By user, the personal segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By type, the chemical or biological segment is projected to lead the global advanced protective gear and armor market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to other segments.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

