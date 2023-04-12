Moorooka Dental Care Offers 10% Discount for Seniors On Denture Treatment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moorooka Dental Care is pleased to announce a special offer of a 10% discount on denture treatment for seniors. The offer is available to all eligible seniors who receive treatment from the dental prosthetist during the offer period, which runs from 1 January 2023 to 30 September 2023.
Moorooka Dental Care believes that everyone should have access to affordable and quality dental care. The team understands that the cost of denture treatment can be high, and that's why they are pleased to extend this discount to senior patients. This offer is part of Moorooka Dental Care's ongoing commitment to providing affordable dental care to the local community.
According to Dr Zaheer Kadwa, the renowned dentist at Moorooka Dental Care, "The team understand that many seniors face financial difficulties when it comes to dental care. This discount is a way of helping them receive the dental treatment they need at a price they can afford. Team members are committed to providing affordable dental care to all members of the community, and hope that this offer will help to improve the oral health of pensioner patients."
The denture treatment offered at Moorooka Dental Care is tailored to each patient’s unique mouth shape to ensure maximum comfort and a precise fit. Dental prosthetists utilize top-notch acrylic resin that is carefully crafted to mimic the look and feel of natural teeth, thereby restoring both the smile and confidence of the patients. By using cutting-edge technology and expertise, Moorooka Dental Care - Dentist Moorooka delivers personalised and outstanding treatment to all patients.
"Team members are proud to offer this discount to senior patients, and hope that it will encourage more people to seek the dental care they need," says Dr Zaheer. "Moorooka Dental Care is committed to improving the oral health of the community. The team believes that everyone deserves access to quality dental care, and they will continue to find ways to make services more affordable and accessible."
To be eligible for the discount, patients must hold a valid seniors card and verbally request the Seniors' 10% discount at the time of booking with Moorooka Dental Care staff during the offer period. The discount is only valid for denture treatment provided by the dental prosthetist. The offer applies once only during the offer period, and the maximum discount is $1,000 off the denture treatment price.
The offer is subject to terms and conditions, including that the discount is only valid for 30 days from the date of the Moorooka Dental Care treatment plan for dentures. The discount cannot be applied retrospectively to a quote provided by Moorooka Dental Care or to another quote provided by Moorooka Dental Care to the same patient.
Moorooka Dental Care - Dentist in Moorooka has been providing affordable and friendly dental care to the Moorooka, Salisbury, Tarragindi, and surrounding communities for over 25 years. Moorooka Dental Care is committed to delivering personalised and outstanding treatment using the latest technologies and expertise of the dental team.
For more information about the offer or to book an appointment, contact Moorooka Dental Care at (07) 3848 3193 or email info@moorookadentalcare.com.au.
Dr Zaheer Kadwa
Moorooka Dental Care believes that everyone should have access to affordable and quality dental care. The team understands that the cost of denture treatment can be high, and that's why they are pleased to extend this discount to senior patients. This offer is part of Moorooka Dental Care's ongoing commitment to providing affordable dental care to the local community.
According to Dr Zaheer Kadwa, the renowned dentist at Moorooka Dental Care, "The team understand that many seniors face financial difficulties when it comes to dental care. This discount is a way of helping them receive the dental treatment they need at a price they can afford. Team members are committed to providing affordable dental care to all members of the community, and hope that this offer will help to improve the oral health of pensioner patients."
The denture treatment offered at Moorooka Dental Care is tailored to each patient’s unique mouth shape to ensure maximum comfort and a precise fit. Dental prosthetists utilize top-notch acrylic resin that is carefully crafted to mimic the look and feel of natural teeth, thereby restoring both the smile and confidence of the patients. By using cutting-edge technology and expertise, Moorooka Dental Care - Dentist Moorooka delivers personalised and outstanding treatment to all patients.
"Team members are proud to offer this discount to senior patients, and hope that it will encourage more people to seek the dental care they need," says Dr Zaheer. "Moorooka Dental Care is committed to improving the oral health of the community. The team believes that everyone deserves access to quality dental care, and they will continue to find ways to make services more affordable and accessible."
To be eligible for the discount, patients must hold a valid seniors card and verbally request the Seniors' 10% discount at the time of booking with Moorooka Dental Care staff during the offer period. The discount is only valid for denture treatment provided by the dental prosthetist. The offer applies once only during the offer period, and the maximum discount is $1,000 off the denture treatment price.
The offer is subject to terms and conditions, including that the discount is only valid for 30 days from the date of the Moorooka Dental Care treatment plan for dentures. The discount cannot be applied retrospectively to a quote provided by Moorooka Dental Care or to another quote provided by Moorooka Dental Care to the same patient.
Moorooka Dental Care - Dentist in Moorooka has been providing affordable and friendly dental care to the Moorooka, Salisbury, Tarragindi, and surrounding communities for over 25 years. Moorooka Dental Care is committed to delivering personalised and outstanding treatment using the latest technologies and expertise of the dental team.
For more information about the offer or to book an appointment, contact Moorooka Dental Care at (07) 3848 3193 or email info@moorookadentalcare.com.au.
Dr Zaheer Kadwa
Moorooka Dental Care
+61 7 3848 3193
info@moorookadentalcare.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other