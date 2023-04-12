Pure Coconut Water Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth Of $6.81 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 18.9%

The demand for pure coconut water as a natural energy drink is growing rapidly due to its nutritional properties such as electrolytes and nutrients

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pure Coconut Water Market size was valued at $2.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $6.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $4.77 billion from 2019 to 2027. The market growth is propelled by rise in demand for coconut water as an energy drink. Active and health conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives to caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5605

Coconut water and its products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative pure coconut water market opportunities for manufacturers of coconut water.

Key Players Are:

The key players profiled in pure coconut water market include Vita Coco, Harmless Harvest, C2o Pure Coconut Water, Taste Nirvana, Craze Foods Ltd, Goya Foods, Inc, Foco Pure Coconut Water, Cococoast, Wai Koko Coconut Water, and Mojo Organics Inc. These players are introducing new products in the market to increase the customer base and product sale.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the prominent region in 2019, garnering maximum share in pure coconut water market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channel to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase their products awareness. In addition, surge in penetration of original flavor pure coconut water among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (377 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4338986f5e2cd0e915df020c3f43af0e

By flavor, the original flavor segment held the major pure coconut water market share, and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributing to the widespread availability of original flavor products across the globe. Moreover, original flavor pure coconut water in Asia-Pacific has gained a large consumer base, which, in turn, is expected to augment the pure coconut water industry growth.

Key findings of the study

-> The original flavor market was valued at $ 1.20 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $3.88 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.40% during the forecast period.

-> In 2019, by packaging type, the tetra packs segment held the highest share, accounting for 62.68%.

-> On the basis of end user, the food services led the market, garnering 54.05% of the global pure coconut water market share in 2019.

-> Depending on distribution channel, the direct distribution segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.8%.

-> In 2019, North America was the most prominent market, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

-> The soy protein segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the global protein ingredients market.

-> In 2019, North America was the most prominent market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Speak to Our Analyst @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5605

Based on portion size, the market is segmented into small portion size (600ml) and large portion size (more than 600ml). Small portion size (600ml) segment held the major share of pure coconut water, and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attribute to the higher preference allocated to the smaller packaging due to benefit of single-time solo consumption.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Flavored Water Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-water-market-A15365

Fruit Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fruit-puree-market-A16912

Avocado Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avocado-puree-market-A16925

Tomato Puree Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tomato-puree-market-A11031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.